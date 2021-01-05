CONWAY — The new town hall in Conway Village is expected to be completed by mid-February now that selectmen have signed off on a bid to do the work.
Residents in 2018 voted 982-439 to grant selectmen permission to lease the former Bank of New Hampshire building for use as the new town hall and to raise $160,000 to make the move possible.
The transition of offices to the new town hall is about 50 percent complete.
The old town hall at 1634 East Main St. in Center Conway is still being used by some municipal offices such as the town clerk/tax collector and welfare.
The second floor currently houses building inspection, code enforcement and public works. Among the departments yet to transition from the Center Conway town hall is the town clerk/tax collector's office.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli last Tuesday explained to selectmen that four contractors have expressed interest in completing the lower floor of the new town hall; that two showed up to a mandatory pre-bid meeting; and one, L.A. Drew of Intervale, offered a bid.
Selectman John Colbath asked DegliAngeli to explain for the people watching the meeting on Valley Vision what the bids were for.
"This is to renovate the lobby of this building for the purpose of the town clerk's office and the town clerk's windows for the public," said DegliAngeli. "Additionally, we designed and asked for a bid alternate to add an ADA-accessible bathroom in the lobby."
Until that bathroom is added, a handicapped person would have to take an elevator to the second floor to use the ADA-compliant bathroom there.
The total cost of all the work is about $106,000. Of that, about $83,000 is for the clerk/tax collector's office.
The town didn't budget for the $106,000 because officials thought that the clerk/tax collector would occupy the old tellers' area of the bank building but the bank tore it out before it vacated the building.
Selectmen ultimately approved the contract with L.A. Drew.
"We want one job, as fast as possible," said Town Manager Tom Holmes. "And we want it to be done by mid-February."
Selectmen also voted to ask residents in April for $120,000 for a capital reserve fund for leased buildings. The town already has some money set aside for these buildings.
This includes $60,000 to be put toward the new town hall, $50,000 to add air conditioning to the new rec center and $5,000 for the Pine Street garage, plus contingencies.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau had asked about replacing the fluorescent lights with LED lights. DegliAngeli said the cost for that would be about $5,100.
A new alarm system is also planned for the new town hall, bringing the total cost of the renovations to $180,000, Holmes said last Wednesday.
