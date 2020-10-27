BARTLETT — Jeff Currier of North Conway has been named Bartlett's fire chief, ushering in a new era at the department.
In July, Pat Roberts, 59, hung up his chief's helmet after served in that capacity for 16 years.
Bartlett selectmen issued a statement on Monday saying the board was "pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Currier of North Conway as its new full-time fire chief.
"Currier has been serving as Interim Fire Chief since Sept. 8, 2020 and takes over for former Fire Chief L. Patrick Roberts, who served as the chief for 16 years and retired from that position in July.
"James Langdon served as Interim Fire Chief from July until Labor Day. The selectmen would like to thank Langdon and Currier for helping out the town and taking on the duty of Interim Fire Chief while the search was on for a full time Fire Chief and once again thank Pat Roberts for his many years of service to the town."
Selectmen's chair Gene Chandler said Currier started on Oct. 23. Currier had been on the North Conway Fire Department previously. Langdon only wanted to do it temporarily and didn't want to be full-time chief. Langdon is still a member of the Bartlett Fire Department.
There were seven qualified applicants for the job of chief, said Chandler on Monday. The selectmen unanimously voted to hire Currier on Oct. 20.
He will start at $58,500, which is a "little lower" salary than Roberts, but Roberts had more than a decade and a half of experience in Bartlett.
"He stepped in and was the interim chief for a while and he seemed to do a good job at that," said Chandler. "We didn't have any complaints from anybody. so it seemed to make sense to continue him along."
Other applicants were from farther away than Currier, said Chandler.The selectmen's press release says that the seven applicants "deserved consideration" and the selectmen asked State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi for assistance reviewing them.
Currier has already been sworn in, but there will be a ceremonial swearing in when Currier gets his uniform, said Chandler. The date is to be determined.
Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said Currier served as a firefighter and EMT and tower (ladder) truck operator at his department.
"He's a good guy," said Preece.
On Tuesday, Currier, 53, said he's "extremely happy" to be Bartlett's new chief.
He said his great-grandfather, Neil Thibodeau, was a "charter member" of the Conway Village Fire Department in 1919. Currier's uncles, Carl L. Thibodeau and Glen Thibodeau, have both been deputy chiefs at Conway Village Fire Department. Carl L. Thibodeau's son, Carl J. Thibodeau, is a Conway selectman.
Currier's father, Robert Currier, was the first forest ranger to work on the Kancamagus Scenic Byway in 1959 and retired as fire chief from the Goose Valley Ranger Station in the Cleveland National Forest, in Ramona, Calif. His nephew, Garrett Meador, is a firefighter/EMT with the Conway Village Fire Department.
"It's definitely a family thing," said Currier, adding that his wife, Cindi, is also a firefighter/EMT.
Cindi Currier's great-grandfather, Ledorique Savard, was North Conway's first fire chief.
Currier started his career as a firefighter in Conway Village in 1987 before moving to Bartlett and joining the department there in 1993, when his son Timothy was born. He moved to North Conway in 2008 and has been at the North Conway Fire Department for the past 14 years. He also is an EMT who has worked for Bartlett Jackson Ambulance and North Conway Ambulance.
Currier's interest in firefighting started at a young age. "My uncle Glen put me on my first fire truck when I was 5 and I don't think I ever got off," said Currier.
He recalls going to the Western Auto fire in Conway Village as a small boy. He noted the "whole town showed up" to that fire.
Currier's family has lived in the Mount Washington Valley since the 1700s. His mother, Gail, who worked for years as the Conway selectmen's secretary, lives across the street from the home she was born in.
Currier's parents split in the 1960s and Currier spent his high school freshman year with his father in the San Diego area but returned to Conway and finished high school at Kennett.
"I couldn't stay away from the valley," said Currier. "The valley is home."
Asked what he did for work before becoming fire chief, Currier said since 1990, he has been a machinist at Carl J. Thibodeau's company, in Conway, called Tee Enterprises.
When he started there, Currier made parts for a company that manufactured compact disks. Some of the last parts he made for Tee Enterprises were for a coronavirus testing company.
Asked what changes he might make to the department, Currier said the fleet of trucks is aging and some will need to be rotated out in the future.
"They're very pricey nowadays," said Currier. "You're looking at close to six $700,000 for a firetruck now, so it's got to be done right so it doesn't affect the taxpayers too badly."
Of Roberts, Currier said he ran a "very good fire department" and doesn;t anticipate making major changes.
Currier said Bartlett roster has 21 firefighters but eight or so are active, but he added: "We always need more."
People may join the department without actually being a firefighter. For instance, fire departments need people to "rehab" firefighters who are working on a scene. This entails bringing them water, changing their air cylinders, taking their temperatures and blood pressure. In other words, making sure a firefighter is safe to resume his or her work. EMTs do these tasks but they could use help.
While firefighters are referred to as volunteers, they are actually paid per hour. The starting rate per hour is $13.50 and it goes up by level of training.
Asked what he does for fun, Currier said he is president of the local chapter of the Red Knight Motorcycle Club.
"It's a motorcycle club for firefighters," he said. Anyone interested in joining the volunteer fire department should call (603) 383-9555 or email fire.chief@townofbartlettnh.org.
