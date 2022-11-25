Tree farm

The public is welcome to select and cut a Christmas Tree in the WHite Mountain National Forest with the purchase of a $5 permit from any local ranger station. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CAMPTON — White Mountain National Forest officials are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the White Mountain National Forest with the purchase of a $5 permit. Permits are available for purchase on-line (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at a WMNF office. Fourth graders with an “Every Kid Outdoors” pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit and can apply by entering the pass or voucher number when purchasing a permit.

• Permits can be purchased online or in-person at a WMNF office.

