CAMPTON — White Mountain National Forest officials are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the White Mountain National Forest with the purchase of a $5 permit. Permits are available for purchase on-line (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at a WMNF office. Fourth graders with an “Every Kid Outdoors” pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit and can apply by entering the pass or voucher number when purchasing a permit.
• Permits can be purchased online or in-person at a WMNF office.
• Only one permit issued per household per year. Trees are for personal use only, not for resale. Each family may cut one tree per permit per year.
• Use only hand tools to cut Christmas trees. Chainsaws are not permitted.
• Make sure you are on National Forest land. Respect the rights of landowners when crossing private property.
• Do not cut trees within 100 feet of: campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads or developed recreation areas, experimental forests, designated wilderness areas, water bodies, active timber sales.
• Do not cut trees within 100 feet of paved roads and 50 feet from dirt roads.
• When you purchase the permit ask if there are any known “off limit” areas.
• Do not cut trees larger than 6 inches in diameter at chest height. Pack down limb piles low enough so they are within 2 feet of the ground.
• Cut your tree so remaining stumps will be less than 10 inches in height.
Be prepared for winter — dress appropriately in warm clothing and make your day a safe one.
