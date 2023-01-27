MILAN — The oldest ski club in America is hosting its 2023 winter carnival this weekend, and they could not have picked a better time as a series of snowstorms that came through this week have helped volunteers working to pack the historic Nansen Ski Jump.
Since 1872, Berlin has had a ski club that has been based on providing healthy winter outdoor experiences for locals and visitors.
It’s the second year competition has been held at Nansen since 1985.
The weekend includes the fourth Annual Art Sled Rally in which contestants create mostly cardboard sleds, decorate them and launch them down to the bottom of the ski jump.
The action begins at noon Saturday with the sleds. Distance down the hill is key, and special points will go to the best sled design.
On Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m., the historic jump — which has 80-meter, 39-meter and 10-meter versions — will be the site of the competition as athletes jump in various categories.
They will use both the 39-meter and 10-meter jumps. Jumping starts at11a.m. on the smaller hill and at noon on the larger one.
This is Eastern Division Ski Jumping, and a number of high school teams plan to attend, including Andover Outing Club, Lebanon Outing Club, Harris Hill Nordic and Kennett High School, which is also hosting a jumping event of its own on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Chip Henry Ski Jump on the Kancamagus Highway in Conway.
Jumpers from all over New England and New York will be competing on the 10-, 20- and 35-meter jumps on the Kanc for the annual club meet of Mount Washington Valley Ski Jumping and then heading north to Milan the next day.
Shawn Marquis, the president of the Nansen Ski Club, is also the chief groomer for the Milan Hill State Park, where there is lots of beautiful cross-country terrain ready to be enjoyed by visitors for the winter carnival.
Marquis said the past three snowstorms “hammered” the Berlin area, and while they have been blowing snow to ensure that the jump was ready this weekend, he thinks things are all set.
“It’s a great community,” Marquis said and the efforts are to return the historic love of skiing and the outdoors to local kids who have it in their DNA.
He grew up in Berlin, cross-country skiing on land that became the federal prison, and returned aftera few decades in Boston to be a resident again with an eye toward finding outdoor opportunities to stay in shape.
He will begin his day Friday at 3 a.m. grooming the trails at Milan Hill State Park.
Marquis said there is a particular interest throughout the ski-jumping community to see Nansen thrive, noting that its location in the north allows for snow to stay longer.
Both events, located just north of the city on Route 16 at the Nansen Wayside Park, are free and open to the public.
