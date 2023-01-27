MILAN — The oldest ski club in America is hosting its 2023 winter carnival this weekend, and they could not have picked a better time as a series of snowstorms that came through this week have helped volunteers working to pack the historic Nansen Ski Jump.

Since 1872, Berlin has had a ski club that has been based on providing healthy winter outdoor experiences for locals and visitors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.