CONWAY — Today, the New Hampshire Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case between the town and a local short-term rental owner. The proceedings will be live streamed on the judicial branch website.
Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a 2021 vote that saw residents rejecting a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town.
Selectmen followed up by filing for a declaratory judgment against Kudrick, who owns multiple STRs in town. Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick in January. Selectmen appealed that decision to the Supreme court, where it currently rests.
Oral arguments from both sides of the case will be held starting at 1 p.m. Each side gets 15 minutes. To watch the arguments in Conway v Kudrick on or after Nov. 15 can go to tinyurl.com/27ns6esu
An opinion/order could be issued in two to six months.
The town of Conway will be represented by Russell Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield PLC and Jason Dennis of Hastings Law. Siding with the town are the New Hampshire Municipal Association, represented by their counsel Stephen Buckley, and the New Hampshire Planners Association, represented by Timothy Corwin.
Kudrick will be represented by Matthew Johnson of Devine Millimet and Nathan Fennessy of PretiFlaherty. Also on Kudrick's side will be Danielle Andrews Long and Timothy Twardowski, both of of Robinson+Cole of Boston, representing the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
The town’s brief filed July 25 asks the court to decide “whether the trial court erroneously interpreted the ‘permissive’ Conway Zoning Ordinance to allow short-term rentals that are not owner-occupied in the residential districts.”
It explains that a permissive ordinance means that if a use is not identified as a permitted primary use, or use permitted by special exception in a zoning district, then the use is not permitted in that district.
It argues that since non-owner-occupied short-term rentals aren't an identified use in the ordinance, they should not be allowed.
Ignatius ruled that STRs fit within the Conway ordinance's definition of residential/dwelling unit "and thus need not be owner occupied in residential districts."
Kudrick's attorneys ask the court to decide "whether the trial court correctly decided that the defendant-apellee’s short-term rental properties meet the definition of a residential/ dwelling unit as defined in the Conway Zoning Ordinance."
Kudrick's attorneys say the owner occupation requirement applies only to "transient" lodging properties lacking kitchens. Kudrick's properties have kitchens.
Kudrick's attorney add that Portsmouth prevailed in the 2019 state case Working Stiff Partners, LLC v. City of Portsmouth because the city's definition of dwelling unit specifically excluded transient occupancies.
The town's attorneys and those from the planners association argue that "residential/dwelling unit" along with "living as a household" mean the occupants plan to live there permanently.
But Kudrick's side maintains that "living as a household" means the occupants are merely using the home for residential activities.
"They use accommodations at their disposal to conduct the same activities that they would conduct in their own homes — mainly cooking, eating, sleeping and sanitation," said Kudrick's attorneys. "As a result, their use is residential."
Kudrick and the Realtors Association also note that the residential dwelling unit definition doesn't mention transient occupation.
