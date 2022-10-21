At this week's Governor and Council meeting, Executive Council members unanimously confirmed Brian Wilson as the new director of the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation.
Wilson has a strong history of working within the recreation industry in New Hampshire, including as N.H. State Parks’ Seacoast Region supervisor and as a recreation program supervisor in Dover. Throughout his career, he has also held several positions at local and statewide parks organizations in Connecticut, most recently as assistant director of Connecticut State Parks.
“Brian’s career in parks and recreation, and especially within our own N.H. State Parks’ system, made him an ideal candidate to lead the division,” said Gov. Chris Sununu, who nominated Wilson. “We welcome him back to the Granite State and look forward to him further elevating the Parks’ experience for all who enjoy them.”
“New Hampshire State Parks have profound positive impact on the lives of millions of residents’ and visitors’ lives—and I am no exception,” said Wilson. “I would like to thank Gov. Sununu and the Executive Council for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with the amazing State Parks’ team, the DNCR and the communities that work together to contribute to the stewardship of these special places.”
Wilson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation management and policy from the University of New Hampshire.
He succeeds Phil Bryce, who retired this year after serving as director of N.H. State Parks for a decade.
Officially the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation, N.H. State Parks is one of five divisions within the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The division is comprised of the Bureau of Park Operations, Bureau of Historic Sites, Bureau of Trails and Cannon Mountain, and manages 93 properties, including state parks, beaches, campgrounds, historic sites, trails, waysides and natural areas. To learn more, go to nhstateparks.org, follow N.H. State Parks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or call (603) 271-3556.
