wilson

Brian Wilson has been confirmed as the new director of New Hampshire State Parks. (COURTESY PHOTO)

At this week's Governor and Council meeting, Executive Council members unanimously confirmed Brian Wilson as the new director of the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation.

Wilson has a strong history of working within the recreation industry in New Hampshire, including as N.H. State Parks’ Seacoast Region supervisor and as a recreation program supervisor in Dover. Throughout his career, he has also held several positions at local and statewide parks organizations in Connecticut, most recently as assistant director of Connecticut State Parks.

