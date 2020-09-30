CONWAY — The state of New Hampshire's mask order for gatherings of over 100 people was in effect when Donald Trump Jr. rolled into town last Thursday.
While some of the 300 or so Trump supporters wore masks at the event, others didn't, and that prompted the Sun to ask Associate New Hampshire Attorney General Anne Edwards about the mask order and how it's being enforced.
The Sun told Edwards that over 100 people attended Trump Jr.’s campaign rally outside the Lobster Trap Restaurant in North Conway on Sept. 24.
“The 100-person mask rule under Emergency Order 63 applies whether it’s inside or outside,” said Edwards of an order that was issued by Gov. Chris Sununu on Aug. 11.
The order says if an event gathers together 100 people or more, people need to wear face coverings unless seated 6 feet away from other household groups (or parties) or are at assigned tables. Those who are seated appropriately can remove their masks.
“One of the challenges with group gatherings is to be able to determine who is a household group and whether people are sitting too closely,” said Edwards.
The enforcement mechanism for Order 63 is in Order 65, issued Aug. 13. It says civil penalties can be issued if an organizer or property owner flouts the order or acts recklessly.
“We would have to prove the Trump campaign or the Lobster Trap Restaurant acted recklessly,” said Edwards.
Acting recklessly means someone consciously disregards an unjustifiable risk that exists or will exist from his or her conduct, she said.
The Sun also asked the Trump campaign about its COVID-19 policy regarding events, and the newspaper received a brief statement saying, "Every attendee will get a temperature check prior to admission, be provided a mask they’re encouraged to wear and have access to plenty of hand sanitizer."
Lobster Trap owner Billy Cuccio said he didn't allow anyone inside the restaurant with Trump Jr. besides a couple of Cuccio's family members, and anyone inside had to wear a mask.
"I'd rather have people wear pants outside than masks," said Cuccio in a text referencing how protester Quddus Snyder of Eaton mooned the crowd. "Never saw such crude and disgusting people in my life."
In addition, it turns out the Conway town manager and Conway police differ on how the mask order should be enforced.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said he believes that complaints have to go to the the state Department of Health and Human Services, which then would call the town health officer, David Pandora.
Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei, who was on scene at the rally, said the governor's office is supposed to look into mask complaints.
Edwards said, "We provided lots of information on this. I’m a little concerned there is still confusion." She said the orders are enforceable by local public officials, police officers, state police officers and the Division of Public Health, which has asked the state Department of Justice for help with enforcement.
“We have an enforcement email line and an enforcement telephone hotline,” said Edwards. “We receive hundreds of calls and emails since we opened the hotlines in May.”
Edwards said she spoke to the Trump campaign before the rally held Sept. 22 by Vice President Mike Pence in Gilford.
“I speak with the Trump campaign each time usually before it comes into the state as I would with any other large event to give them education on the guidance,” said Edwards.
"We have been satisfied with what they've (the Trump campaign) has done as we've talked with them before each event," said Edwards.
People waiting in line to get into an event are subject to the mask order, she said.
“There is no complaint about this one,” said Edwards Friday. Pandora Monday morning said he knew of no complaints about it either.
When issuing a special event permit, the town doesn't check for distance between chairs and the application doesn't say anything about masks, said Holmes.
Asked if a venue holds an event for a campaign, would the campaign or the venue be liable for adhering to Order 63, both the organizer and property owners must comply with the emergency orders.
Asked what the criteria would be for an investigation, Edwards said her office takes in information from anywhere they can get it. They get phone call tips and they also may see infractions online or in the newspaper.
If a questionable activity is detected, the first thing they do is contact the venue or the organizer and talk with them and explain what the rules are so they know for the next event they run.
So far, the Attorney General’s Office has issued only one civil penalty so far.
In mid September, the Attorney General's Office announced that on behalf of NH DHHS, it was assessing the New England Flag Football League a $2,000 civil penalty for violations of the Amateur and Youth Sports Guidance has been issued pursuant to Emergency Order 65. Specifically, the league allowed multiple teams from Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin to play in an August event in Epping.
"Given the multiple warnings prior to the event, the actions of the NEFFL were reckless and intentional based on the information that was provided to the NEFFL and you specifically, and your confirmation that you understood non-NewEngland teams were not allowed to compete," said Edwards in a letter to Austin Bradshaw of the New England Flag Football League.
It’s up to the entity that gets the penalty to challenge the penalty, said Edwards. The order doesn’t say which type of court it should be brought to. The Attorney General’s Office can also bring a misdemeanor charge against emergency order violators, she said.
People with questions or concerns about the mask order may call 211 or email a tip to EO40issues@doj.nh.gov. The attorney general’s office hotline for COVID-19 issues is (603) 271-1225.
