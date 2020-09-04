CONCORD — The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission is warning electric utility customers about two recent scams.
Customers report receiving calls from an automated system, notifying customers that they have been overcharged for their utility service and promising a 30 percent rebate. Customers are then instructed to press “1” to obtain their rebate at which point the customer is asked for additional information.
“Customers should never give out their personal information or utility account information, unless they have initiated the call and know the identity of the company they are speaking with,” stated Amanda
Noonan, the Commission’s Director of Consumer Services. “If you receive a call from someone who claims you have been overcharged on your utility bill, do not provide any information to them. Ask them what company they represent, then follow-up with a call to your utility,” continued Noonan.
Customers have also reported receiving calls from individuals claiming to be with the customer’s utility company. The caller tells the customer that he or she has a past due balance on the utility account, demands immediate payment of the account, typically via a pre-paid card, and threatens disconnection of utility service unless payment is received.
These calls are not coming from New Hampshire utility companies. “At this time, New Hampshire’s regulated utilities are not disconnecting utility service for non-payment,” according to Noonan.
“While disconnection activity is expected to resume at some point in the near future, utility customers at risk of disconnection due to nonpayment will receive a written notice 14 days prior to any proposed disconnection date, and the notice will tell customers what to do to avoid disconnection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.