CONCORD — The Granite State’s bear season officially opened Wednesday, and the state Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division is ready to assist successful hunters with the registration of their bruins this year.
All bear harvests must be reported to Fish and Game conservation officers within 12 hours of take.
To make this process more convenient and efficient for hunters, the following contact options became available as of Wednesday:
• Phone notification: Hunters can call (603) 271-3361, Mondays-Fridays, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to report their kill. From 5 p.m.-7 a.m. Mondays-Fridays, and and on Saturdays and Sundays, hunters should call (603) 223-4387. Once contact information has been furnished, a conservation officer will contact you to schedule harvest registration.
• Digital notification: Hunters can notify conservation officer electronically of their harvest by completing a few lines of personal information and initiating contact. Go to tinyurl.com/a6smh6m8 to contact a conservation officer electronically.
Hunters are reminded that a bear does not have to be intact at the time of registration, and successful hunters may skin and quarter their harvest prior to registration and present the necessary parts to the conservation officer. The expeditious care and handling of bear meat is crucial — once a bear is down, the time to properly dress your trophy and the meat is immediately.
Detailed information regarding the 2020 black bear seasons is available at: huntnh.com/hunting/bear.
According to Fish and Game, bear population estimates range between 4,800 to 5,000 bears statewide.
Hunters should be aware of the increased number of people recreating in the outdoors this fall. It is more important than ever to be absolutely sure of your target and what lies beyond it.
Hunters are strongly encouraged to maximize pre-season scouting and be prepared with back-up locations if their desired spot is busy with other outdoor enthusiasts.
Adult hunters (age 16 and older) must have a valid regular N.H. hunting, combination or archery license, and a bear license and valid tag to hunt black bear. Youth hunters (under 16 years of age) need a bear license and valid tag.
New Hampshire’s 2020 bear season resulted in a harvest of 1,183 bears, the highest in the state’s history.
This harvest level was 42 percent above the preceding five-year average (836 bears) and 12 percent higher than the previous record of 1,053 set in 2018. The 2020 harvest level approximated 20 percent of the estimated statewide bear population (6,000) which was twice as high as that typically achieved (10-12 percent) during an average year. The increased harvest in 2020 was likely the result of several factors, including concentrated food abundance, increased participation and more liberal hunting seasons.
The 2020 Wildlife Harvest Summary noted that “bear hunting license sales jumped 15 percent during 2020, likely a result of people having more time to hunt due to the pandemic."
It added: “Percent harvest by method in recent years has averaged 33 percent by still hunters, 54 percent by bait hunters and 13 percent by hound hunters. During 2020, these rates deviated from previous levels with 27 percent by still hunters, 64 percent by bait hunters and 9 percent by hound hunters.
People who would like to try bear hunting this fall and were unable to complete Hunter Education should consider the Apprentice Hunting License. This license allows those 16 and older interested in trying hunting to do so under the guidance of an experienced hunter. Learn more at huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html or call (603) 271-3422.
