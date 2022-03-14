CONWAY — Just over 100 people gathered Sunday for a prayer vigil for peace for Ukraine in North Conway’s Schouler Park, with two Ukrainian students from Fryeburg Academy among them. It was organized by the Clergy of the Eastern Slope, which included the Rev. John Hughes of the Conway Village Congregational Church; the Rev. Mary Edes of Silver Lake; the Rev. John Hogue of the First Church of Christ, Congregational; the Rev. Nathan Hall of Lutheran Church of the Nativity; and the Rev. Gail Doktor of Jackson Community Church.
Edes and the Silver Lake Singers performed “Where There Is Light,” “This Is My Song (Finlandia),” “In Dangerous Times” and “Let There Be Peace On Earth,” with attendees joining in.
Four Ukrainian flags were flanked by two American flags at the north end of the park, and a POW MIA flag and the Stars and Stripes flapped from the flagpole. Some of the attendees wore blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukrainians, whose country is currently under assault from Russia.
Asked if prayers can stop tanks and missiles, Hughes, who served as master of ceremonies, said he had been asked that question several times over the past few days leading up to the vigil and said the answer is “Yes.”
“Prayer does have power,” he said. “It puts us in touch with our higher nature. It calls upon those issues that we want for our world, and we want for Ukraine. So when we pray, humanity is the better for it.”
A highlight was placing stones brought by attendees to build a symbolic cairn meant to illustrate the balancing needed to bring about peace through diplomacy.
Hughes explained that stones were mankind’s first weapons, and in the Celtic tradition, to lay down your stone was to lay down your weapon.
Other presenters included Erica Banderob for Judith Felsen, Chavurah Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation; Barbara Lubin, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Tamworth; the Rev. Ann Cady of Christ Church Episcopal of North Conway; and Pastor Gerry Tilton of the First Church of Christ.
Tilton read a story about an old man and young traveler, with young and old learning to walk side-by-side to achieve life’s tasks, as the world is seeing now in attempting to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Chuck Henderson, liaison for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), brought the flags for the event. He read a letter from Shaheen, who is co-chair of the U.S. Senate NATO group that traveled to Poland to visit the front line last month.
Shaheen wrote, “I was privileged to visit Ukraine in January and meet with President Zelenskyy and members of the Ukrainian government who are now heroically defending their home, their freedom and their future. Now more than ever, we should show these brave men, women and children that we share their conviction and their faith that a free Ukraine will emerge from this senseless violence. Today, I’m proud to stand alongside you all in supporting the brave and resilient people of Ukraine.”
Hughes told the Sun after the nearly hourlong ceremony he hopes the community will stop by his church to pick up a Ukrainian flag.
He encourages the public to build cairns of peace in front of their properties and perhaps put the flags into the cairns to show support.
Among those in the crowd was Larry Garland of Jackson, who said: “We won’t be able to stop tanks (with prayer), but it remains to be seen what happens. Putin dominates the land, not the people.”
Beth Roth of Fryeburg Academy was there with Anna Bondar, 17, and Daryna Sarediuk, 18, two students from Ukraine.
Sarediuk said: “It definitely gives us a lot of hope to see everyone here today saying their prayers out here and to see that people are thinking about us and our families.”
For more information about getting one of the Ukrainian flags that are expected to arrive by the end of the week, call the Conway Village Congregational Church at (603) 447-3861.
