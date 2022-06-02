CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board gave conditional approval to a proposal to build a 207-seat restaurant just south of Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in North Conway May 26.
The named applicant that appeared on the agenda was Delaney's Revocable Trust of 1999, represented by Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway
But the big question remains — who is the owner behind the restaurant proposal?
Asked during public comment by the press if the applicant was Dick and Lanette Delaney, and if not, if he could name the applicant, Bergeron answered, “No, I apologize to everyone. I cannot say.”
Board member Mark Hounsell responded: “Because you've been told not to or because you don't know?” to which Bergeron said, “It is that actually I've been told not to, Mark. It's interesting. This is one of these cases where — and I've had a few of them over the years — the applicant doesn't want to be known, basically.”
Abutting the site is Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall, owned by Dick and Lanette Delaney and Delaney’s sister, Mary Ellen Delaney. They opened the restaurant at the former Snug Harbor location in 1994.
Dick Delaney in an email to the Sun said he could not comment.
The new restaurant would be located on the footprint of Dick and Lanette Delaney’s existing house, which would be razed, Bergeron said, with the site located along the western property line on a bluff with views to the Ledges and the Moats.
The architect is Mike Couture of North Conway, who also designed the nearby Cathedral Ledge Distillery. The new restaurant will measure 8,726 square feet and will be single story with a basement.
Bergeron in his presentation said the design complies with the new building height restrictions that were proposed by the planning board and enacted by voters at annual town meeting this year for that stretch from the Conway Scenic Railroad tracks north to the Scenic Vista (the structure height limit was changed from 55 to 40 feet and the building height was lowered from 45 to 30 feet).
Under existing zoning, the proposal requires 69 parking spaces at a ratio of one parking space for every three seats but Bergeron said 79 are provided including three ADA spaces – equivalent to one parking space per 2.6 seats. Due to bar seating, acting chair Ailee Byers and member Eliza Grant calculated that it would ctually require 73 spaces, not 69, but Bergeron's total of 79 at any rate exceeded those requirements.
Bergeron said the property would include four electronic charging stations for vehicles.
“The reason that we did provide a little more parking was I was present throughout the whole Viewpoint (North Conway LLC) presentation back a few months ago. Remember, there was a lot of conversation about parking specifically for the restaurant (at the Viewpoint), and then you remember back now probably a month or so ago, there was a proposal to increase parking by about 50 percent for restaurants. So we took that into consideration for 79 spaces provided, including for accessible spaces for electrical vehicle charging spaces,” said Bergeron, saying although charging stations are not yet a requirement under Conway zoning it is something that developers are seeing as a more common trend as people switch to electric vehicles.
Lynn Lyman was in the audience but did not speak. Lyman’s grandparents. Maj. Dr. George B. Kuite and Marion Hughson Kuite lived in that home when she was growing up (NOTE: corrected from print version).
Bergeron told planning board acting chair Ailie Byers and members Hounsell, Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin, and Erik Corbett that the property measures 2.11 acres and sits on a bluff with views to the west of the Moats and the Ledges.
The site is located in the highway commercial zone. and has 184 feet of frontage on White Mountain Highway.
He said it will have four new street trees as it will retain trees if they are healthy
Bergeron said although he was requested to furnish an interior plan by planning director Jamel Torres, understandably to get the number of seats, he and selectmen’s representative and past chair Steve Porter agreed that that would be a first and it was agreed that the board only wanted to know the number of spaces and not the interior plan.
“I just want the record to show it is for conversation only,” said Bergeron.
“I don’t want us to overreach and going inside I think is an overreach of our responsibility,” said Hounsell.
Torres said that could be withdrawn in the plan sheet for conditional approval. Hounsell said he felt it was best to not set a precedent by requiring floor plans.
Bergeron said all of the parking and access lanes from White Mountain Highway will be paved. “We are looking for light colored paving which is better for the environment for heat transfer – the only thing is we are not sure if we can get it,” said Bergeron.
The board and Bergeron addressed exterior lighting plans for the new restaurant which will meet requirements and night illumination limits.
Barbin made the motion for conditional approval, seconded by Porter, with the board unanimously voting in favor. Three minor waivers were granted: including one for not requiring granite curbing along the sidelines. The proposal will include the planting of four additional street trees; Bergeron added that the propoed layout exceeds the standard for green space.
Voting in favor were Barbin, Porter, Byers, Grant, Erik Corbett and alternate Ted Phillips. Chair Ben Colbath recused himself from the discussion at the beginning of the meeting but did not state why he did so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.