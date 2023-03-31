wreck

The Bryant Junkyard hopes to become a new tourist attraction for young recreationalists. (JEMMI GAMMATI PHOTO)

CONWAY — Excited about the tourism potential, the proprietor of the Bryant Junkyard in Redstone has announced the opening of the MWV Wreck Path, which will be an extension of the MWV Rec Path, scheduled to open this spring.

“We’ll open up those rickety wooden fence gates and display the treasures of old cars and trucks that we’ve got stored back there. We’ve got rusty treasures going back to the ’20s. We really think this will be an attraction that will draw tons of car geeks who have been itching to get inside our junkyard for years but have never had the chance,” said Red “Oily” Smith, who admitted he had no idea of how many junkers are stored there.

