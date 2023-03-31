CONWAY — Excited about the tourism potential, the proprietor of the Bryant Junkyard in Redstone has announced the opening of the MWV Wreck Path, which will be an extension of the MWV Rec Path, scheduled to open this spring.
“We’ll open up those rickety wooden fence gates and display the treasures of old cars and trucks that we’ve got stored back there. We’ve got rusty treasures going back to the ’20s. We really think this will be an attraction that will draw tons of car geeks who have been itching to get inside our junkyard for years but have never had the chance,” said Red “Oily” Smith, who admitted he had no idea of how many junkers are stored there.
He said horror fiction writer Stephen King of nearby Lovell, Maine, has taken tours of the junkyard in the past, which inspired his killer car stories.
“Remember that ’58 Plymouth Fury in ‘Christine?’ Yep — it’s out back, rusting contentedly away. Or how about that ’53 Buick Roadmaster in ‘From a Buick 8?’ She’s here, too.
“Or that truck that runs down Gage Creed in ‘Pet Sanctuary’ and the Ford Pinto that is the main setting for ‘Cujo?’ Yep, they’re here.”
He said King comes by every now and then from Lovell, “and we let him take inspiration from our wrecks, so why not let everyone else in on the fun by opening up the MWV Wreck Path?” said Smith.
Still to be worked out is whether e-bikes will be allowed at the paved MWV Wreck Path but any that do get allowed and result in crashes will automatically be added to the collection of wrecked vehicles on display.
