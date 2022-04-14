CONCORD — Carroll County residents came out in force at a House hearing last week on SB 249, a bill that would bar towns from banning short-term rentals.
The bill, called “Prohibiting planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals,” was before the House Municipal and County Government committee. The hearing ran 10 minutes shy of three hours.
The committee will decide what to do with the bill on Monday, April 18. Options include sending it to the House with a recommendation for more study; pass or fail as written; or to be amended.
As passed by the Senate in February, while SB 249 would prohibit towns from banning STRs by zoning, it all says towns could regulate STRs with ordinances regarding parking, noise, sanitation, health and safety. Towns may also require STRs to be registered and inspected and pull the registration of problem STRs.
The bill’s prime sponsors are state Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) and members of the commerce committee, which includes Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
French mentioned Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius, who has heard several STR-related lawsuits, including one in which she ruled against the town of Conway and in favor of STR owner Scott Kudrick.
In ruling for Kudrick, Ignatius called for a statewide policy for how STRs should be defined.
"I encourage each of you to heed the good judge's plea and pass Senate Bill 249," said French. "It passed the Senate Commerce Committee on a 5-0 vote and on a voice vote on the Senate floor."
State Reps. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) and Anita Burroughs (D-Bartett) both testified in opposition to the bill.
Umberger said Conway voters in April of 2021 opposed allowing short-term rentals but said if they were to be allowed, they should be regulated.
Umberger, who lives in Kearsarge, added that Ignatius also ruled in favor of Kearsage Lighting Precinct against an STR owner there. She offered an amendment to make KLP, which covers parts of Conway and Bartlett, exempt from SB 249 because the Legislature in 1957 gave the precinct the right to zone.
"I ask that you support this amendment based on the Legislature's own legislation that ruled we could zone ourselves and we didn't have to pay attention to what Conway or Bartlett had to say about zoning," said Umberger, who added the SB 249 should be placed into interim study.
KLP Commissioner Lynn Lyman told the committee that Ignatius has ruled in the precinct's favor on several occasions. Lyman said she lives across the street from an STR whose owner sued the precinct.
"Living next to a short-term renter is your worst nightmare," said Lyman. "It took three years to go to court, and the residents were very patient. We spent over $100,000 defending our zoning ordinance, not to mention the aggravation of having to put up with these commercial establishments."
Burroughs made arguments about SB 249 removing local control.
"The state shouldn't be telling municipalities whether or not there should be short-term rentals," said Burroughs. "Those should be decisions left to those who live in the communities to determine."
Burroughs said the bill should either be studied more or amended to allow towns to keep their freedom.
Paul Mayer of Bartlett, formerly of Black Bear Realty, spoke in favor of STRs as a representative of the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Rentals.
He said rentals have been part of New Hampshire "forever." He also said they are a residential use and the association is in favor of allowing towns new powers to regulate STRs.
"What they (towns) currently don't have in RSA, is the right to register the property, the right to actually walk in and inspect a property for health and safety," said Mayer. "We're granting that to short-term rentals. So we're actually giving towns more local control, not taking anything away."
Freedom Planning Board Chair Anne Cunningham said in March, Freedom voters passed an ordinance restricting STR rentals to 90 days per year. Limiting the number of days an STR can be rented isn't one of the powers that SB 249 grants.
"We figured out that at 90 days, people could pay their taxes, their insurance, and a decent-sized mortgage," said Cunningham. "Over the 90 days, it's profit. And we wanted to stop investors from coming in.
"I'm sure there are people (who) are going to tell me, they're going to sue us about it. But if (SB 249) is going to pass, I hope you will weigh the interest of all of the people in the towns and, and give us a break," Cunningham said.
Louise Webster, who said she cleans STRs from Ossipee to Bartlett, said "anything to help keep short-term rentals around in New Hampshire is going to help my business."
Madison resident Paul McKenna shared his experience living near a short-term rental he said caters to pet owners.
"People would come, they leave four dogs in the house and go shopping for four hours. The dogs would bark like you wouldn't believe." said McKenna adding he feels STRs are a commercial use of property not residential.
"Would you like one of these beside you that are uncontrollable frat houses? I had a hockey team come next door; 18 hockey players, 10 cars in a four-bedroom house. You can't control these things," he lamented.
The Municipal and County Government Committee consists of chair Tom Dolan (R-Londonderry), Vice Chair Tony Piemonte (R-Sandown), Clerk John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Richard Tripp (R-Derry), Joseph Guthrie (R-Hampstead), Richard Lascelles (R-Litchfield), Everett McBride (R-Salem), Charles Melvin (R-Newton), Paul Ayer (R-Raymond), Diane Pauer (R-Brookline), Jim Maggiore (D-North Hampton), Susan Treleaven (D-Dover), Julie Gilman (D-Exeter), Laurel Stavis (D-West Lebanon), Latha Mangipudi (D-Nashua), Ivy Vann (D-Peterborough), Patrica Klee (D-Nashua), Eric Gallager (D-Concord) and Rosemarie Rung (D-Merrimack).
