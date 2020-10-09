CONWAY — Despite concerns about the pandemic, and perhaps due to an urge to be outside for something festive, big crowds attended the most recent Mount Washington Valley Craft Fair in North Conway’s Schouler Park last weekend, with “99.9 percent wearing masks and no incidents,” according to show organizer Joyce Endee and Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman.
“I was very pleased with the show,” said Endee.
“I am usually the one to field complaints, and I didn’t hear any,” said Eastman, whose department issues permits for public events. He said Endee’s permit was for up to 500 people per day. “I drove by last weekend, and it looked very busy,” he said.
Signs at the park welcomed attendees and said: “Please: 6-foot social distance, mask required.”
The fair attracted more than 90 vendors — including a few who were selling masks, including Alexandra Smith of Alicat Jewels.
Asked how many people did not wear a mask, Endee said she counted two. She said she handed out 12-15 masks to people at last weekend’s show who did not have one on when they entered the park.
“They were very grateful for the masks that I had to offer them,” said Endee.
“We do ask people to be considerate and to maintain social distancing, which now is 7 feet, as that has been changed by the CDC,” said Eastman.
Last weekend’s show in Schouler Park featured a food truck and live music both days in addition to the craft vendor displays.
Vendor booths include displays of porcelain pottery, wildlife photography, gourmet foods, New Hampshire maple syrups, handsome cedar wood furniture, inlaid mirrors, various styles of jewelry, handmade wooden spoons, bling bling clothing, amazing hand-painted mushrooms/slates/canvas/wood, functional pottery, handcrafted pandemic masks, recycled sweater bags, beautiful women’s clothing, homemade fudge, seasonal home decor, fabric creations, including quillows, metal art, nuts and bolts art, personal care products, knit and crochet hats/mittens/scarves, stained glass and resin window art.
Endee will present her next show outdoors at the North Conway Community Center Oct. 17-18. For more information, call Endee at (603) 528-4014 or go to joycescraftshows.com.
Meanwhile, the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway (gibsoncenter.org; 603-356-3231) is holding its outdoor Columbus Day Weekend Craft Fair this coming weekend, Oct. 10-11.
