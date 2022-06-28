Yogi Bear conducts the Mount Washington Valley Band’s performance of their “America the Beautiful” program at the Jellystone Park Glen Ellis camp resort on June 25. The band begins its weekly performances at the North Conway Community Center Gazebo in North Conway Village next week. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A crowd gathers around to hear the music of the Mt. Washington Valley Band in 2021. (MARGARET MACKENZIE PHOTO)
CONWAY — After a winter's hiatus, the band is back together.
The Mount Washington Valley Community Band, that is.
It is set to open its 49th Summer Concert Series on Tuesday, July 5, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or chairs to the Schouler Park gazebo next to the New England Ski Museum in North Conway every Tuesday during the months of July and August to enjoy this longtime valley tradition.
These concerts will overlap with the Mount Washington Valley Farmer’s Market at the North Conway Community Center, with over 20 vendors on the adjacent lawn from 4-7 p.m.
Each concert will focus around a theme and include a guest conductor from a local non-profit organization.
The opening concert, themed “America the Beautiful,” will include a guest conductor from the Gibson Center and include such patriotic tunes as “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Armed Forces Salute” and “American Patrol.”
Other concerts throughout the summer will incorporate the themes of “Viva la Musica Latina,” “The Great American Songbook,” “Dance, Dance, Dance!”, “Movie Music Magic,” “The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” “Pop Music Through the Decades” and “The Music of Broadway.”
The band is under the direction of Dr. Therese Davison, band director at Kennett High School. Since it is comprised of volunteers, the concerts are made possible by donations from audience members. Contributions go toward buying sheet music, moving the equipment trailer, repairing equipment and more.
In addition to the concerts in the gazebo, the MWV Band will also perform in Freedom’s Old Home Week Parade on July 30 and at the Arts Jubilee Pops Concert at Cranmore on Aug. 4. Also, the band recently performed a patriotic concert at the Jellystone Park Glen Ellis camp resort on June 25, with guest conductor Yogi Bear leading the band for march classic "Semper Fidelis."
For more information and up-to-date news on the band, follow the band’s Facebook page at “Mount Washington Valley Band” and the band’s Instagram page “@mwvband.”
