CONWAY — “Hey, Mud Bowl!” will not be heard this year. The Tournament of Mud parade with its zany characters will not march through North Conway. And Hog Coliseum will be empty come September.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the board of directors of the North Conway Community Center made the difficult decision on July 2 not to hold this year’s Mud Bowl, the championships of mud football, planned for Sept. 11-13.
Hog Coliseum, built by volunteers in 1981, is located on North Conway Community Center land.Traditionally held the weekend after Labor Day, since 1976 Mud Bowl has been a fun way to extend the summer tourism season while raising funds for local non-profits. It joins many other events that had to be canceled such as Arts Jubilee’s summer concert series, the Climb to the Clouds automobile racing event and the Fryeburg and Sandwich fairs.
Mud Bowl’s two-hand touch football played in the mud annually raises approximately $30,000 that is split among the North Conway Community Center, Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program and Vaughan Learning Center.
All three have applied for federal COVID-19 loans, but the loss of the Mud Bowl revenue will still be felt, representatives of non-profits said.
“It will definitely hurt. There is never enough money when dealing with non-profits,” said Dot Seybold of Vaughan, which has set up a PayPal system on its new webpage to take donations to make up for the loss of fundraisers such as Mud Bowl.
“I am working hard to make up for the loss of $50,000, including the $9,000 we get from Mud Bowl every year,” said Mary Carey Seavey, executive director of Carroll County RSVP. But, she added: “I think the decision to cancel Mud Bowl was a prudent one. I sit on the Mud Bowl board, and as a selectman, I understand how it has been painful to cancel events such as the Fourth activities. But everyone is doing what is right and safe,” said Seavey.
Though September is still some months away, David Pandora, health officer for the town of Conway, said: “I told Carrie (Burkett, general manager of the North Conway Community Center) that (Mud Bowl) would not be a good idea, given the fact that no contact sports are being allowed by the governor’s office.
“I said I could not recommend it but that the decision was up to them. I told them they could make rules concerning social distancing for spectators, but the standards for contact sports were from the state.”
Burkett and NCCC board president Sheryl Kovalik said the board delayed making a decision on Mud Bowl until state rules and guidelines were better formulated regarding COVID-19.
Burkett said Monday: “I’m really disappointed the event will not be held, because I know how much everyone loves it and the good it does for the community.” But she added: “I am really relieved now that the decision has been made. All I can think is we will maybe celebrate its history online come September and we will look forward to bringing it back hopefully next year.”
Kovalik said: “The decision to cancel this year’s Mud Bowl took a long time. We had hoped to have been able to have the event, so we delayed a final decision, but knowing how much planning goes into the event, we knew we had to come to a decision (which the board reached via a remote meeting July 2 and then informed the Mud Bowl board July 3).
“I spoke with Jason Veno (a Mud Bowl board member, Amoskeag Beverages sponsor representative and member of the several winning North Country Mud Croc teams) and explained to him that it was a difficult decision and that we will be back fully supportive for next year,” Kovalik said,
Benny Jesseman, former executive director of Carroll County RSVP and now chair of the the Mud Bowl Committee, said the decision was understandable. “It is sad, but we are most concerned about the health and safety of everyone.
“We talked about different ways we could try to do it, but you can’t bring people together and be safe. We hear that on the news every night. So, hopefully, next year,” said Jesseman.
Sarah Baker of the MudMaids — one of the new women’s teams added in recent years — posted on the MWV Mud Bowl Women Facebook page: “This weekend has easily become one of my most favorites to look forward to and I’m very sad to relay this news but I’m not at all surprised. Those of you who have sent me money, I will get it back to you. Stay well and we’ll look to next year.”
Josh McAllister of the 11-time hometown champion MWV Hogs and Veno said players had held out hope but could see the writing on the proverbial mud wall. “I think we have all been waiting for some kind of decision to come down, but we could see what was coming,” McAllister said.
“The Kingfield Days (Maine) mud football event set for this month was canceled a while ago, so it is not surprising that ours was canceled as well. It was a decision that had to be made,” said McAllister of HEB Engineers and coach of the Kennett High baseball team, whose season was also was canceled.
Veno, co-owner of Veno’s Specialty Foods with his wife Kendra in addition to working as a sales representative for Amoskeag Beverages LLC of Bow, also took the long view, noting, “It’s upsetting to a lot of the players who look forward to the event every year, but we understand why the town and the community center made the decision. There’s not much you can do about it. It’s the hand that has been dealt everybody.”
