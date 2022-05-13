The Mt. Washington Auto Road opens for the season today. The 7.6-mile road leads to the summit of New England’s highest peak at 6,288 feet. Visitors can drive themselves or, beginning Memorial Day, take a two-hour guided tour. (JAMIE GEMMIT PHOTO)
PINKHAM NOTCH — The Mt. Washington Auto Road will open its 161st season this upcoming Saturday, May 14, at 9 a.m. for drive yourself vehicles to the summit of the highest peak in the Northeast. The Base Lodge will be open for Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center bike rentals, restrooms and retail shopping.
The Auto Road will be open weekends only for drive yourself until Memorial Day, when daily operations will resume along with two-hour guided tours. Half-day guided kayak trips through Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center will also begin Memorial Day weekend.
First opened in 1861, the 7.6-mile Mt. Washington Auto Road winds its way from the Great Glen base area to the summit of Mount Washington at 6,288 feet, gaining 4,650 feet in elevation, and passing through four unique ecological zones. The mountain holds both the distinction of being the highest peak in the Northeast and the home of the world’s worst weather. On clear days, visitors are treated to a spectacular view spanning up to 130 miles, reaching east to the Atlantic Ocean, and west as far as New York.
All guests are encouraged to check the "Road Status & Weather" Web page at mt-washington.com/status-weather before visiting as weather can play a role in the operation of the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
If you drive your own vehicle, you can stop as many times as you like using the many turn-outs provided, and spend as much time as you like on the summit. All traffic must start down the mountain 45 minutes after the official closing time at the base (5 p.m. until June 17; 6 p.m. from June 18-Aug. 28; 5 p.m. from Aug. 29-Oct. 2; and 4 p.m. from Oct. 3-23), and continue to the base.
Check the New Hampshire State Park website (nhstateparks.org) for the opening date of the Sherman Adams building at the summit which is also home to the Mt. Washington Observatory. Find out more about the Obs at mountwashington.org.
