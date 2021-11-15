OSSIPEE — Another staff member of Mountain View Community tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, but staff announced Friday the nursing home could reopen. In addition there are new rules that allow for more frequent visits to residents.
Mountain View is Carroll County's 103-bed nursing home in Ossipee.
"A staff member tested positive for COVID-19," said Mountain View’s Recreation Director Susan Pelletier.
"Since this staff member worked on Mt. Shaw, we have closed that unit to visitors while we test residents and staff on that unit."
Mountain View units are named after local mountains: Chocorua, Whittier, Green and Shaw.
"All residents on Mt. Shaw were tested by rapid test this morning," Pelletier said Nov. 11. "All residents tested negative. Residents will be tested with a PCR test on Monday. These tests will be sent out to the lab and we should have results Tuesday or Wednesday. If these tests are all negative, we will be able to reopen for visits on the unit."
However, on Friday morning, Mountain View's Facebook page put out the all-clear.
"One round of 'response testing' was completed yesterday and everyone was negative," said Mountain View on Facebook. "This means we can open Shaw to visitors again! Another round of testing will be completed on Monday as a precautionary measure."
On Monday, Mountain View sent the Sun and posted new rules for visitors.
It said the Center for Medicare Services had updated their Visitation Guidance on Friday.
"They recognize that physical separation from family and friends has taken an emotional and physical toll on residents as well as their loved ones," said Mountain View on Facebook. "For that reason, visitation restrictions are being modified to allow for more frequent visits."
Mountain View must still follow the following rules: Visitors have to be screened and have their temperature taken. A mask is required at all times based on county transmission rate. As of Monday, Carroll County's transmission rate was "high," whic means all residents and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks and social distance.
Visitors are asked to go directly to the resident's room (use call bell for assistance), the nursing home said. "Do not linger in common areas of the facility. Social distance (6 feet). When your visit is complete, please exit the building directly. Use alcohol based hand rub while you are there. Do not visit if you are feeling ill or have been exposed to COVID recently. Notify staff if you become ill after your visit," it said.
Mountain View encourages visitors to be tested two to three days before visiting a loved one. Visits don't have to be scheduled and there is not a limit on number of visitors, as long as social distancing can be still be maintained.
"In the coming days, our team will work together to create visiting hours that will work for residents, staff, and loved ones," said Mountain View.
