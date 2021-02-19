MOUNT WASHINGTON — Renowned as “Home of the World’s Worst Weather,” the harsh conditions at the summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washington require a certain kind of weather enthusiast to want to spend a winter there.
The summit crews of the Mount Washington Observatory spend a week on and a week off, carrying out their duties at the Mount Washington State Park’s Sherman Adams Building.
In so doing, they are following in the windblown, snowy footsteps of many stalwart predecessors.
Dartmouth College forester Bob Monahan and Appalachian Mountain Club hutmaster Joe Dodge co-founded the Observatory in 1932. But as Dr. Peter Crane, curator of the Obs’ Gladys Brooks Memorial Library, will tell you, they weren’t the first group to occupy the summit in winter.
In a detailed Zoom presentation — part of the Obs’ “Science in the Mountains” series — Crane, 67, recently related the fascinating tale of the Huntington-Hitchcock winter occupation of 1870-71.
“Breaking the Ice: The First Winter Scientific Expedition to Mount Washington,” which Crane presented Feb. 9, tells the remarkable story of five hardy souls who thought it would greatly aid science to spend the winter at the top of the Rockpile.
According to Crane, the idea was hatched on a summer’s day on Lake Champlain in 1858 by Joshua H. Huntington, a young biologist doing field work for the Vermont Geological Survey under the direction of Charles H. Hitchcock.
Huntington had previously visited the White Mountains on two occasions; Hitchcock never, according to Crane. And only sketchy reports of a winter climb or two of the Northeast’s highest peak existed at that time.
What fueled their dreams may never be known, yet the thought of a bold mountain expedition took root. “It would be more than a decade before this plan could be realized, but its impact remains with us a century and a half later,” said Crane.
They weren’t your average mountain climbers.
Hitchcock was born in 1836, in Amherst, Mass., son of geologist Edward Hitchcock, who served as president of Amherst College. He was educated at Amherst, Yale and the Royal School of Mines in London. He served as assistant state geologist of Vermont and as state geologist of Maine. He taught at Dartmouth for 40 years and went on to help found the Geological Society of America.
When Hitchcock and Huntington worked together in Vermont in 1858, Hitchcock was assistant state geologist, and Huntington was a field assistant.
Huntington was born in Bozrah, Conn., in 1833. After college, he taught in Mississippi for two years, then was involved in mining until 1868, after which he signed on as a principal assistant to Hitchcock in the Geological Survey of New Hampshire.
“The notion of wintering on Mount Washington had not been forgotten by either of the men,” said Crane.
In the summer of 1869, Hitchcock approached the lessee of the Tip Top House and Summit House, seeking permission to use the building for the expedition. Hitchcock was rebuffed, but the owner of the Prospect House on Mount Moosilauke, a 4,802-footpeak in the southwestern White Mountains offered his premises to the geologist.
“Thus,” Crane said, “Huntington and photographer Amos Clough of Warren spent January and February 1870 atop Moosilauke. They took meteorological observations and learned more about the challenges of life on a frigid summit.”
The following year, Hitchcock and Huntington plotted their next move for a winter occupation of Mount Washington.
“A new player had appeared on the scene in 1869,” Crane said. And the newly established Mount Washington Cog Railway was planning to erect a summit depot in the summer of 1870. They secured permission, “and a frenetic burst of activity” saw them sending supplies and equipment to the summit, Crane said.
A facility on the top of Mount Washington, and a means to get there — check. But at least two other hurdles stood in the way of the scientific expedition: funding and personnel.
They estimated that $2,000 was needed to support a scientific party through a winter. “Hitchcock and Huntington thus began the now well-established practice of scientists begging for support of research on the mountain. Their initial results were pitiful; by the first week of September, not even $100 had been raised,” said Crane.
The expedition did receive a lift thanks to the U.S. Army Signal Service, which only that year had been charged with observing the weather and disseminating information throughout the country.
Hitchcock contacted the Signal Service, which agreed to provide telegraph equipment, wire, weather instruments and a trained telegrapher and weather observer, Sgt. Theodore Smith.
Further assistance came through Solomon Nelson of Georgetown, Mass., who had learned of the planned winter occupation and asked to be included in the team. Ultimately, he made them an offer they couldn’t refuse, Crane said.
“As Hitchcock wrote, ‘It appeared that Mr. Nelson was ready to devote himself to raising funds for the expedition … A formal invitation was soon extended.”
Nelson raised $800, and a late October fundraising circular allowed the group to meet its financial goals.
While Hitchcock and Huntington were struggling to procure sufficient cash or in-kind support, they also were assembling their crew. Huntington was happy to share time again on a cold mountaintop with photographer Amos Clough. The Signal Service supplied Sgt. Smith.
“Fundraiser Nelson’s keenness and determination would also serve as assets on the mountain. With Clough’s blessing a second photographer, Howard Kimball of Concord, was added,” said Crane.
One name missing from the roster was Hitchcock’s, due to his responsibilities at Dartmouth and for the Geological Survey. But he served as the critical valley liaison in Hanover. Hitchcock, or others at Dartmouth, would have near-daily communication with the summit crew via telegraph, receiving news from the mountain, and sending news of the valley, the nation, and the world. He did make several trips to the summit over the course of the winter.
September and October were devoted to preparing for the long summit stay. The railway depot was fitted with an interior cabin to house the expedition, one that was 20 feet long, 11 feet wide and 8 feet high.
One reporter noted, “The little snuggery is made to serve not only as a kitchen, dining room, sleeping room, sitting room, parlor, library and study, but also as an observatory and telegraph office.”
The room was heated by coal, using a cook stove and a parlor stove.
The telegraph was the crew’s one means of ready contact with the outside world. The men were cheerful when they could send weather reports and other intelligence from the summit, and when getting messages from friends below, Crane said. But they became anxious when the telegraph failed to work. Sgt. Smith and others often had to trek down along the railway track, hunting for breaks in the line that needed repairing, often in bitter cold and howling winds.
Compared with the challenges of establishing the outpost on Mount Washington, the actual work from November 1870 to May 1871, was relatively straightforward, Crane said — if such can be said for an enterprise that was often in the clouds, accompanied by frigid temperatures and gale-force winds.
Thrice-daily weather observations were the core element of the crew’s work.
During their tenure atop Mount Washington, a low of 59 degrees below zero was observed (though it was later acknowledged that the mercury thermometer was not reliable below -38 degrees). Winds of 105 mph were measured, and gusts of 110-120 mph were not uncommon.
Other chores were more mundane, whether sawing off frozen salt pork for a daily ration or repairing occasional storm damage to their building or equipment.
Recreation also was part of the summit experience, whether reveling in the fury of a storm or gasping at the beauty of a clear mountain sunrise.
They also got a break every once in a while.
“The crew was not marooned at the summit,” Crane noted. “There was regular travel up and down the mountain, for mail and for other purposes. Huntington himself made 17 trips that winter. ... Hitchcock, of course, was a welcomed visitor on several occasions.”
Still, it was hardly Disney World up there at the top of the world. So why in the world did they do it?
“The motivations were complex,” Crane replied. Geologists by training, they clearly demonstrated a broader interest in the earth sciences, meteorology included. Certainly, they wished to bolster the infant field of meteorology, including weather forecasting, and realized that an extended stay in a lofty place with remarkably severe weather could help fill in some blanks.”
And, he said, as they noted in their fundraising circular, ‘Commerce will be greatly benefitted by our daily reports. As the farmer studies the cloud-caps upon high mountains to forecast the weather, so telegraphic reports of the condition of the atmosphere upon the highest summit in (Northeastern) America would enable ship-owners to judge of the approach of storms, and escape risk of loss to their vessels by keeping them in the harbor till the danger is past.”
But it wasn’t just devotion to science, he admits.
“Reviewing their writings about the Mount Washington expedition, its planning and the crew’s remarkable experiences, a reader knows that there was more to it than a practical intellectual pursuit,” Crane said.
“Whether enjoying a view toward the Atlantic, gazing at a gorgeous sunrise or glorious sunset, being buffeted by hurricane-force winds, or marveling at the intricate sculpture of rime-ice, the mountain observers found every day to be engaging and new.
“As Huntington wrote, ‘There is an excitement found nowhere else.’
“And from time to time — whether sliding on the snow or taking a hike to a nearby peak — they had fun,” said Crane.
Looking back at that bold winter foray of 1870-71, the benefits have persisted to today. Immediately after that private expedition, the Signal Service assumed responsibility for the station, which was operated until 1892.
“What started as a one-year project became a much longer-lasting one, as the Mount Washington Observatory continues today, involved in environmental monitoring, basic and applied scientific research, and public education,” Crane points out.
“The work accomplished by the Signal Service in the late 1800s, and the work of the Observatory starting in 1932, is a direct result of the foresight, determination, and devotion of Charles H. Hitchcock and Joshua H. Huntington.”
Huntington later taught at Boston University (1875-76), worked for silver mines (expert and chemist) in Mexico, a gold mine in Canada and ore assaying in Baker City, Ore. (from 1898); he died in 1904 at age 71.
Mount Washington’s Huntington Ravine was named for him
Hitchcock continued at Dartmouth until 1908, going on to study volcanoes in Hawaii. He died in 1919 at age 83.
In a follow-up interview this week, Crane shared: “Less than two years after the Obs’ founding in 1932, a wind of 231 miles per hour was accurately clocked atop the mountain on April 12, 1934, and that gust was considered the world’s record wind for many decades,” said Crane
“While the plan was to reoccupy the summit for just one winter, the success of the enterprise was so great that the occupation continued. In 1937, a building specifically for the use of the Observatory was built, sometimes called the strongest wooden building on earth. And in 1980, the Observatory moved into the newly built State Park building, named after former New Hampshire Gov. Sherman Adams,” Crane said.
Brian Fitzgerald, the Obs’ director of science and education, noted that more than 400 people viewed Crane’s Zoomcast.
“Here in 2021, we are still continuing the work of Huntington and Hitchcock and their party; and remain steadfast in our work and like them, remain just as curious as they were back then.”
The Obs crews of today work Wednesday to Wednesday shifts, 24-7, with each three-person crew transported off the mountain after the new crew is brought up by Bombadier snow cat.
The current crews consist of David DeCou, Nate Iannuccillo and Jay Broccolo and Nicole Tallman, Ryan Knapp and Sam Robinson. They provide morning weather reports daily at 7:45 a.m. on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Weather Show.”
The staff is also performing product testing on anemometers in icy conditions for the Federal Aviation Administration. Over the years, the Obs has done product testing on clothing, outdoor tents, medical equipment and even coffee machines to improve their efficiency in high-altitude conditions.
Like those first observers 170 years ago, and all who have been drawn to work at the Obs since its founding in 1932, Fitzgerald notes the common factor is a love of adventure, science and mountain weather.
“There’s the love of the region, the outdoors — and a fascination and awe of the weather, along with curiosity of weather extremes,” said Fitzgerald, who served as part of the summit crew in 2012-13.
To view Dr. Crane’s presentation, go to tinyurl.com/2muh8c56.
Next up in the “Science in the Mountains” series is “The Other End of the Thermometer: Weather at the Hottest Place on Earth” on March 16 at 7 p.m.
For more, go to mountwashington.org.
