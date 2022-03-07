CONWAY — Selectman Carl Thibodeau was on the fence about whether to run for a fourth term, but eventually ended up filing for re-election. Now he has an opponent.
Joe Mosca, former budget committee member and current school board member, has thrown his hat in the ring, filing with Town Clerk Louise Inkell last Friday.
When the Sun’s Lloyd Jones reached out for a comment, Mosca said, “”I think it’s time for a change, and I’m putting myself out there.”
Mosca served on the Conway Municipal Budget committee for seven years (2010-17), four as chairman. He has a bachelor of science degree in government and a master’s in business administration. He retired from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. While there, he worked as a senior budget analyst in the construction department.
In previous candidate profiles, he told the Sun: “I was also president and business manager for Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 453, for 10 years. I have negotiated labor agreements, taken part in contract mediation and grievance hearings. Currently, I am employed as a ski instructor and ambassador at Cranmore. I have also worked at the Wentworth Golf Club the past two summers.”
In 2017, he left the budget committee to run for school board. He won and now is serving his second three-year term.
In 2018, the Republican from Center Conway ran against longtime Democratic state Rep. Ed Butler. Asked why he was running for state office, Mosca said at the time: “It’s something that I’ve considered doing for many, many years, I’m at that point in my life where I want to do something more. I considered running for selectmen, but I like all of the select people. I think they all work hard. I think they all do a good job, and I don’t feel the need to run against any one of them. I figured the next logical thing would be to throw my hat into the ring for state representative. I talked to the family about it, and they said, if you want to do it, then try, why not?”
This will be his first try for selectman.
The Sun spoke to Thibodeau on Monday afternoon about his opponent.
“I don’t have an issue with Joe Mosca entering the race to be selectman,” said Thibodeau, adding he expected competition.
“The bottom line is the voters will either believe that I’ve done a good job over the last nine years or they’ll vote for somebody else. Joe is a good man. I have no issue with him,” Thibodeau said.
He said Mosca has spent a lot of time on the budget committee and school board. “His heart is in Conway,” said Thibodeau, owner of several businesses in Conway Village, including JD Tool & Hardware, Conway Marketplace and Tee Enterprises, a precision metal company.
He said the board of selectmen has two big priorities they are working on at the moment. One is the continuing situation with short-term rentals and the other is finding ways to ease the housing crisis in general.
“Those two things in particular are high at the top of my priority list,” said Thibodeau.
The former longtime Conway Village Fire District commissioner was first elected in 2013 after beating incumbent Crow Dickinson. In 2014, Thibodeau, a Republican, made a run against Butler for state representative, saying the Democrat’s stance on gun control was “horrifying.”
Thibodeau was unsuccessfully challenged for his selectman’s seat in 2019 and 2016 by Nicholas Mercauto. A licensed private pilot, Thibodeau also serves on the Eastern Slope Regional Airport executive committee.
Reporters Lloyd Jones and Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
