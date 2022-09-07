Joe Mosca (R-Conway) has suspended his campaign for state representative in Carroll County District 1. While his name will appear on Tuesday’s ballot, Mosca is urging citizens not to vote for him. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — “My name is on the ballot, but please don’t vote for me this time,” Joe Mosca said last week as he formally announced he was suspending his campaign for state representative in District 1.
Mosca is one of five candidates who will appear on the Conway Republican ballot in next Tuesday’s primary election.
“The time just isn’t right for me now,” Mosca said by phone. “With the school board and other things, I’m burnt out. I want to step back and concentrate on the remainder of my term on the board (which expires next April).”
Mosca said he intends to run for selectman next year. “I think I can do more for the people of Conway here than I can in Concord,” he said. “I’m hoping people will support me. I’ve had a number of people ask me to run. It’s time for some new faces and new ideas on the board of selectmen.”
Mosca is one of five GOP candidates for three seats on Tuesday’s ballot in the newly formed District 1, which covers just Conway and holds three seats. Running are Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Frank McCarthy and Karen Umberger. The Democrats do not have a contested primary race.
Mosca initially hoped to file as an independent during the 10-day filing period in June, but he missed the deadline to switch his party affiliation with the supervisors of the checklist and had to file a Republican.
“I’m disenfranchised with today’s Republican Party,” he said on June 15. “I’ve been a Republican since 1976, but I don’t like the right wing of the party. It’s not the party I’ve been involved in for almost 50 years.”
To run as an independent, candidates needed to file a declaration of intent with the Secretary of State’s office by June 10 at 5 p.m. and pay a $2 administrative fee. The candidate then had to collect 150 nominations from the district and submit those before Aug. 10 — the last day to submit signed nomination papers to supervisors of the checklist in each town or city.
Had he campaigned, Mosca believed he could have finished in the top three.
“If I had pushed it, I think I would have been able to get enough of the school votes,” he said.
Mosca said regardless of who squares off in the general election, he will not vote for certain candidates.
“I will not vote for any incumbents, that goes for both parties,” he said. “They all vote the party line across the board. I know part of it is that if they don’t go with the party leadership, they’ll lose their committee assignments. We’ve got to stop this and have got to represent the people, not the party.”
Mosca considers himself a “fiscal conservative but a social moderate.”
“I got involved in politics right out of high school,” he said. “I was 18 years old and we had a neighbor and a good friend who was a Republican and was running for office. Andy Card (who went on to be White House Chief of Staff under President George W. Bush from 2001-06), you might know his name, he got me involved in politics.
