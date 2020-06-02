BARTLETT — A socially distanced gathering of well-wishers helped mark the ribbon-cutting Sunday morning for the Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association’s first phase of its Morrell Family Community Complex.
BARA Director Annette Libby cut the ribbon, assisted by her husband Steve Libby, who served as general contractor for the project, Bartlett Selectmen’s Chair Gene Chandler and Selectman Vicki Garland, and BARA board members Birdie Ellsmore, Bryan Morin, Matt Cummings and Gordon Robinson.
Annette Libby praised donors and volunteers who have toiled over the past year to transform the acreage into a community complex with raised garden beds, fitness stations, pedestrian bridges and a nature trail.
She reserved special thanks for her husband, Steve — “Early in the morning, he’s been here. He’s been amazing” — and Robinson, a longtime BARA member who also dedicated many hours to the project.
She also gave a shout-out to Memorial Hospital/MaineHealth, which gave a $500 Let’s Go grant for the tools and seeds in the property’s tool shed; and the Morrell Foundation for donating the two parcels of land totaling 22 acres to the town in 2011 following the death of Stoney Morrell, who had purchased the land in 2002.
Site work for Phase One of the community complex was performed by A.J. Coleman and Son of Albany. The next phase will include clearing land for a recreational field, softball field and Little League field that could be used by local schoolkids.
During Sunday morning’s brief ceremony, Morin shared news that BARA received Friday that it had received an $8,000 grant from the REI Co-op to build a mountain biking skills trail.
Annette Libby said Monday that after the ceremony, visitors came to walk the fitness trails while others worked on the garden beds.
“We’ve sold 25 of the beds (for $35 a year) and we plan to have a building party Saturday morning to build more, for a total build-out of about 75,” she said.
One garden bed will be maintained for food pantries and for the benefit of End 68 Hours of Hunger.
According to Libby: “I also hope to ask fellow gardeners to contribute produce to a weekly Sunday farm stand so we can raise more money for BARA.” She added that Bartlett resident Lydia Lansing wants to plant perennials that could be used for plant sales to raise money for the non-profit.
While the complex is open to the public, Libby noted that BARA raised $150,000 for the project, with no taxpayer money involved.
Larry Garland, vice president of the MWV Trails Association and chair of the MWV Rec Path Committee, was among those who attended Sunday’s ceremony.
He said the organization has been in touch with BARA and the Bartlett Conservation Commission about the potential for a community recreation path between Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and the Morrell complex that could potentially be extended to the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash and Thorne Pond Conservation Area.
“That would provide a way for kids to get back and forth without having to rely on buses or walk along Route 302,” Garland said.
“This would require a rail-with-trail alongside the tracks or possibly aligning on private property abutting the tracks. A longer-term vision to be sure, but I have to say I was very impressed with how effective BARA was in getting the fitness path and community garden plots built,” said Garland, who is a cartographer for the Appalachian Mountain Club.
Hours for the complex are sunup to sundown. For information, call (603) 374-1952.
