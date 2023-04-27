FREEDOM — Conway resident Sarah Verney Frechette hopes to honor her late grandmother with a bill that would prevent deaths from going unreported for long periods of time. If passed by the House, it would be known as Marilyn’s Law.
According to New Hampshire State Police, the death of Verney, 87, of Freedom was reported Aug. 28, 2020, which was months after she died. In a statement at the time said her death didn’t appear suspicious.
Verney Frechette, 34, says her uncle who was living with Marilyn, didn’t report Marylin’s death for 10 months and that he left the body in the house causing it to fill with noxious fumes.
Craig Verney says that depression caused him to delay reporting his mother’s death, but Verney Frechette told state representatives during the legislatives process there’s no “altruistic” reasons to fail to report a death.
She learned that Craig Verney had no legal duty to report his mother’s death and so she set about changing the law with Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), who also represents most Carroll County towns. SB 76 was introduced on Jan. 5, passed the Senate on a voice vote on Feb. 9 and the House Criminal Justice Committee 20-0 on March 30.
Marilyn’s Law reads, “For the purposes of this section, ‘corpse’ includes any part of a human body in any stage of decomposition. A person is guilty of a misdemeanor if the person knowingly fails to report the death of an individual or the finding of a corpse to a local law enforcement agency, or unlawfully removes, conceals, or destroys a corpse.”
The committee put the bill on the House’s consent calendar so it would likely sail through the House without an issue and then go on for signage by the governor. If the bill passes, it would be effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Verney Frechette spoke to the Sun by phone Wednesday about the bill. She said it would apply not just to situations like her uncle’s but also for anyone, such as hikers in the woods, who come across a body.
“I think as humans, we owe it to each other to look out for each other in life and death,” said Verney. “So, I personally think it’s a different kind of person that can just walk away from the scene of something like that.”
Her opinion is informed by her time working for Appalachian Mountain Club. “We’d have to get police, we’d have to get search and rescue, we’d have to get first responders and firemen all to find people,” said Verney Frechette. “So, if there’s an individual that has found someone and is just choosing to forego the opportunity to tell someone and you’re exhausting a lot of resources and a lot of people’s safety when they could have just said, ‘Yeah, I saw that dead body.’”
Bradley addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee about why he sponsored the bill during a public hearing on Jan. 24. Senate and House hearings and other legislative hearings are posted to YouTube. The House and Senate have their own YouTube channels.
Bradley said the bill could be heard by the House as soon as next week.
Bradley said Verney Frechette approached him after she learned of Marilyn’s death.
“I had advised her at the time to contact law enforcement, which she did, and in looking at the statutes realized that there was no criminal penalty to hold accountable the relative in the case of her grandmother, who should have reported the death of the grandmother and take an action to have the corpse properly attended to,” said Bradley. “So, that’s what this bill does, it creates a misdemeanor penalty for non reporting.”
During the hearing at the Criminal Justice Committee, Rep. Jennifer Rhodes (R-Winchester) asked Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval if this bill would require people to report every bone fragment they come across.
Duval replied that the intent of the bill is aimed at situations where there’s clearly a decedent.
In a phone conversation Wednesday, Craig Verney’s attorney, Ed Alkalay, of Alkalay & Smillie of Conway, responded to questions from the Sun about Craig Verney’s apparent inattention to his mother’s death.
Craig and other members of the Verney family, including Sarah are involved in a probate case over Marilyn’s estate.
Alkalay said Craig moved into the home in 2004 to help Marilyn take care of his father, Barry.
Then a few years later, his sister Susan, who suffered from multiple sclerosis, moved in as well. Barry died in 2007 and Susan in 2011. Then around 2015, Marilyn was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia in 2015. The Verney family asked Craig if he would be willing to quit his job and be Marilyn’s full-time caregiver, and he agreed.
“So, between 2015-19, Craig did everything necessary so his mother, who was deteriorating with dementia, could live as good and dignified as life as possible,” Alkalay said.
“The last two years of her life were extremely difficult for Craig to take care of her. And during those last two years, virtually no family members came to visit, helped out or even contacted Craig or his mother in any way,” he said.
According to Alkalay, Craig Verney became “very depressed” and Marilyn died in October of 2019. Alkalay said the Attorney General’s Office has investigated Marilyn’s death and found no evidence of wrongdoing and that a trustee of the trust handled Marilyn’s money.
“I don’t think Craig or anyone else would have a problem with the bill that’s before the Legislature,” said Alkalay, adding the bill is about reporting deaths. “The problem is singling out his behavior is simply wrong. He was doing everything right to take care of an elderly person in her time of need, and under very difficult circumstances and the fact that her death was not immediately reported, is sad and regrettable.”
Verney Frechette told the House Criminal Justice Committee that Marilyn was her “best friend” and Marilyn’s death is still hard on her. During a phone interview, she said during the 10 months prior to Marilyn’s death being discovered, Craig would tell those who wished to visit Marilyn that Marilyn was indisposed for one reason or another. Verney Frechette said she was three months pregnant when she last saw Marilyn.
Then family members and neighbors began talking about how they hadn’t seen Marilyn for a long time. She said a neighbor called the police and that’s how Marilyn was discovered.
“I just want to make up for whatever she had to go through at the end,” said Verney Frechette about working on Marilyn’s Law.
“I want her soul to know that she was loved.”
