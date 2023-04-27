Sarah and Marilyn Verney

Sarah Verney Frechette is seen with her late grandmother Marilyn Verney, who died in 2019 but whose death was not reported until 10 months later. They are seen on a trip to Siesta Key, Fla., in this undated photo. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FREEDOM — Conway resident Sarah Verney Frechette hopes to honor her late grandmother with a bill that would prevent deaths from going unreported for long periods of time. If passed by the House, it would be known as Marilyn’s Law.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the death of Verney, 87, of Freedom was reported Aug. 28, 2020, which was months after she died. In a statement at the time said her death didn’t appear suspicious.

