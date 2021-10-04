OSSIPEE — Carroll County, along with the other nine New Hampshire counties, now has an enormous military plane named after it, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said at last Thursday's Carroll County Commissioners meeting.
Kenney (R-Wakefield) represented Carroll County on Sept. 12 at "The Thunder over New Hampshire Air Show" held Sept. 12 at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington.
"It was kind of cool to stand in front of a big transport aircraft and they had a wing dog there that they had just acquired," Kenney said of a puppy named Pack.
"I commented that Charles Carroll, whom Carroll County is named after, was the last person who signed the Declaration of Independence and that he now has an aircraft named after him as well."
The planes are housed at Pease.
In an email, Kenney explained that the KC-46 Pegasus is an American military aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft developed by Boeing.
According to Boeing, the KC-46 "can refuel all U.S., allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures. Boeing designed the KC-46 to carry passengers, cargo and patients."
Kenney presented the commissioners with a plaque from the event.
Commissioners chair Terry McCarthy thanked Kenney for attending the event on her behalf and added she was disappointed she couldn't make it (for an undisclosed reason).
Kenney said in addition to seeing a the KC-46s, and meeting Air Force personnel, he also saw many other types of airplanes doing spectacular maneuvers.
"What was really interesting is that when you look at them going all the way up into the sky, and just doing a free fall drop. You'd say, 'There's no way they are getting out of this,'" said Kenney with a chuckle.
"Then all of a sudden, they come back up, and it's just the skill and technology is incredible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.