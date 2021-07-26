LIVERMORE — A hiker found unconscious and not breathing on the Signal Ridge trail died Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., 911 Dispatch received a call for an unconscious non-breathing hiker on the Signal Ridge Trail in Livermore. The unconscious hiker’s location was approximately 4 miles from the trailhead parking area on Sawyer Brook Road in Crawford Notch.
N.H. Fish and Game Lt. Bradley Morse reached by phone Monday afternoon told the Sun the hiker was as 61-year old man from Massachusetts who was with a female companion. The death appears to be heart related.
Fish and Game conservation officers responded along with Bartlett Fire, Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, U.S. Forest Service, SOLO and Lakes Region Search and Rescue.
CPR was initiated by hikers who were in the area of the unconscious hiker on the Signal Ridge Trail. CPR was terminated after about a half hour and the hiker was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.
Due to the remote location of the deceased hiker in the White Mountain National Forest, the steep rough terrain, and the distance to the nearest accessible road, personnel carrying the dead hiker arrived at the trailhead parking area at about 9:30 p.m.
The Signal Ridge Trail leads to the Mt. Carrigain Fire Tower. The tower is about a 5-mile hike from the trailhead.
Livermore was once a logging village in the Sawyer River Valley of Crawford Notch. Livermore existed from 1876 to 1937.
The third and last mill shut down in 1928 after a very bad flood in 1927.
The name and personal information of the deceased hiker is being withheld pending notification of family members.
Injured on Lion Head
Also, a Massachusetts woman suffered a lower leg injury and has to be recused off the Lion Head Trail on Mount Washington on Friday.
According a release issued Monday by state Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Holmes, Jennifer Hughes, 46, of Waltham, Mass., slipped and fell while descending some stone steps at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday.
“As a result of the fall, Hughes sustained a lower leg injury that left her unable to walk,” according to Holmes. “The incident occurred at approximately 4,100 feet of elevation, and at a location over 2.5 miles from the trailhead at Route 16. Knowing that help would be needed, a member of Hughes’s hiking party made a 911 call for assistance.”
Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of the incident at approximately 1:30 p.m. Holmes said calls were subsequently made to the Appalachian Mountain Club and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team to seek assistance in treating Hughes’s injuries and getting her out of the woods.
“A caretaker for the AMC Hermit Lake Shelter was contacted by radio and immediately hiked to the scene,” the release states. “This individual was able to provide first aid and get the injured leg splinted, allowing Hughes to slowly hop down the trail with the support of others on each side. Two additional volunteers from AVSAR, one an EMT, hiked to the scene as well and rendered additional assistance.
“Responding conservation officers utilized ATVs to ascend the John Sherburne Ski Trail, and were able to stage the machines at Hermit Lake before joining other rescuers to assist Hughes.”
The release continued: “Upon arrival at Hermit Lake, the rescue party took Hughes down the mountain via ATV, arriving safely at the AMC Pinkham Notch Visitor Center at 5:45 p.m.
Once roadside, Hughes was checked by Gorham Ambulance personnel and then transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.”
According to Holmes, “Hughes and her hiking companions were found to be prepared for their hike with adequate gear and a sound trip plan.”
He added: “Conservation officers would once again like to thank their volunteers and supporting organizations for all that they do to work as a team and to facilitate safe and effective rescue operations.”
Anyone can donate to search and rescue through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org.
Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe.
The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com. Always be be prepared when hiking in the mountains.
