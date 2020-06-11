CONWAY — Memorial Hospital reported this week that the staff and residents of the Merriman House, a nursing home attached to the North Conway hospital, have all tested negative for the coronavirus.
The testing of 103 people took place May 28 and 29 as part of a state Department of Health and Human Services initiative to test all staff and residents of nursing homes around the state.
Merriman House Administrator Kim Demers, who is also a registered nurse, administered the tests along with nurses who work at the home with kits provided by the state. Samples were sent out to state labs for processing.
The collection was done on a “drive-through model,” she said, with people coming to a station set up within the nursing home or. for staff who were not working on that day, one outside the facility. Off-duty staff came from as far away as Berlin to get tested.
“The staff have been really great about it. They want to know, and they want to keep the residents safe,” she said.
The county nursing home in Ossipee, Mountain View Community, is also clear of the virus and is following state guidelines for continued testing to quickly identify any cases.
Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler said Thursday that Mountain View had a federal inspection Wednesday morning and emerged with flying colors.
The survey was done by J. Scott Vega, a nurse consultant with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Survey and Certification Operations, Region 1.
Chandler said it's the first time in his memory that federal officials with the Center For Medicare and Medicaid have done a federal survey at Mountain View. Normally, they come only when there is a problem or to do a random inspection.
However, the Center For Medicare and Medicaid is now surveying all nursing homes in the country due to COVID 19.
"We did extremely well," said Chandler, adding there were no deficiencies.
Many of the illnesses and most of the deaths from COVID-19 in New Hampshire have been associated with nursing homes, primarily in the southern half of the state, where several outbreaks have been reported.
No outbreaks have been reported in northern New Hampshire nursing homes (the state only reports outbreaks when there are three or more cases of COVID-19), but InDepthNH reported last week that Country Village Center, a nursing home in Lancaster, confirmed its first case last week, while noting that the person had already recovered.
Initial testing is done to provide a baseline of the prevalence of the virus at facilities around the state. It is being followed up with continued “sentinel surveillance” testing every 10 days of all employees and 10 percent of the residents.
Merriman's Demers said it took a week to get the initial test results back. She noted the sentinel testing will now be shipped overnight by priority mail to Mako Medical, a laboratory in North Carolina, and she expects to be able to view the results online within a day or two.
Demers, who will continue to do the sample collection in-house, said the state provided an algorithm to help pick what 10 percent of residents for continued testing.
She said the testing could focus on more at-risk residents, such as those who must leave the facility for medical appointments and those with dementia and non-verbal and therefor unable to tell staff if they have symptoms.
Merriman House has been in lockdown since March 12, with no one other than staff or residents permitted within the facility.
It currently has 42 residents and three open beds, which Demers said she is keeping open in order to provide private rooms to quarantine any patients who may have to leave for a hospital stay.
The nursing home also has its own COVID-19 unit, which she said could be used in the event a resident becomes infected with the virus.
