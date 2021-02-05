CONWAY — Appointments to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available Mondays and Tuesdays in February for anyone who received their first dose, Memorial Hospital announced Friday.
The additional doses (170 per week for the next three weeks) were originally allocated to Tamworth for second doses but that clinic has now closed.
The announcement came a day after Gov. Chris Sununu’s weekly press conference on the state’s response to the pandemic.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots to be effective. People receiving the Pfizer vaccine should get their second shot 21 days after the first; the period for the Moderna vaccine is 28 days.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends the second dose be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, but Sununu said scheduling within a week of that period is acceptable.
Sununu acknowledged that 10,000-20,000 state residents have had problems scheduling the second dose through the CDC Vaccine Administration Management System, known as VAMS.
“We do apologize,” Sununu said. “We’re also going to do everything we can to own the solution for the people of the state as well.”
Sununu said the VAMS system could not handle the speed with which New Hampshire residents were scheduling second appointments and the state has been working around the clock to fix the problem.He said the state is in the process of adding second appointment slots to the schedule and anyone who has an appointment more than a week beyond their recommended date should go back into the VAMS system and reschedule it.
“If you were pushed out for your second dose, you can go into the system either today or over the next couple days and look to find a spot to move you up within a week of your scheduled date,” he said. “That is the guarantee we’re really making to the citizens of New Hampshire.”
Sununu also said as of Sunday, all vaccination sites will be scheduling a second appointment for people when they get their first shot.
In North Conway, Memorial Hospital has been scheduling second appointments since its Phase 1B vaccination clinic opened last week at the former Weather Discovery Center at 2779 White Mountain Highway. All COVID vaccinations, whether first or second dose, will take place there.
Unfortunately there is no way to reschedule an appointment on the VAMS system without canceling an appointment, and many people have said they are reluctant to do so. Some who tried reported that they could not reschedule and lost their appointment.
Sununu urged people to try again.
“I know it is a bit of a leap of faith, but go back in and cancel,” he said. “You’ll be able to reschedule, and if you can’t, you’ll be able to try again another day. We need a couple days to get the last of these appointments in.”
If people still have problems rescheduling after a few days, he said, they should call 211 for assistance.
Going forward, Sununu said, the state is developing its own scheduling system, which should be ready in time for scheduling people in Phase 2. Most people in Phase 1A (first responders) and 1B (age 65 and over) have already registered.
More than 300,000 New Hampshire residents have registered to get their vaccine. Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control for the state, said 110,000 Granite Staters have eceived their first dose of the vaccine and 38,000 their second dose.
The state received 20,375 doses of vaccine this week — a slight increase over last week — and expects to get 21,475 doses next week.
“We expect to continue to receive these incremental increases in vaccines over the coming weeks,” Daly said.
Sununu said within a month, the state should be getting twice as many doses per week. Having spoken with officials from Pfizer and Moderna, he said, “If they’re meeting their goals, we should get most folks in 1B vaccinated by March or April.”
All second dose appointments for Memorial Hospital must be scheduled online through the VAMS recipient portal at vams.cdc.gov. These appointments are not available through the 211 call center.
To log in to vams.cdc.gov, you will need your email and the password you set up when you scheduled your original appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.