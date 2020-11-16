CONWAY — With breaking news of a second COVID-19 vaccine that is over 94 percent effective, Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer hailed the announcement as “great.”
On Monday, Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company Moderna Inc. announced it had received the results of its clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine that is 94.5 percent effective.
The vaccine is expected to be manufactured in Portsmouth at Pease.
Of 15,000 study participants who were given the vaccine, only five people developed COVID-19 and none became severely ill.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN, “It’s just as good as it gets — 94.5 percent is truly outstanding.”
Fauci said vaccinations could begin in the second half of December, starting with high-risk groups and moving to the general population next spring.
Last week, Pfizer, another drug company, announced its own vaccine, which is 90 percent effective.
As chief medical officer, Dr. Matthew Dunn, who is also an emergency room physician, is on a large team planning for how the hospital can accept and distribute the vaccine.
“Although we were anticipating we would hear something from Moderna by the end of the month or early December, certainly the news of its efficacy being close to 95 percent is great,” Dunn told the Sun on Monday, adding that the data is preliminary.
Both Pfizer’s 90 and Moderna’s 94.5 percent are considered to be be good numbers, said Dunn, who said in a separate interview last week there are five vaccines likely to receive what’s called emergency use authorization, probably within the next six months and some of them are further along than others.
He said Pfizer and Moderna would likely file for emergency use authorization within weeks.
“This is good news for everybody if they are able to file and get an EUA approval as well as have some capacity to manufacture,” he said Monday. “It’s going to mean that the amount of vaccine available earlier is going to be larger.”
While the two are similar — both are of the “messenger RNA” type of vaccines, are administered in two doses spaced several weeks apart and have to be kept cold — Moderna’s can be kept at minus-20 degrees Celsius, while Pfizer’s must be kept at minus 75 Celsius, requiring a special freezer.
In addition, Moderna’s vaccine can be kept 30 days, while Pfizer’s only lasts five days in the refrigerator, reports say.
The vaccines work by triggering the body to produce antibodies that fight the virus that produces COVID-19. But unlike many vaccines, they don’t contain weakened or dead viruses.
Most hospitals don’t have the freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine but hospitals like Memorial do have freezers to handle Moderna’s vaccine. “It would be a lot less challenging,” said Dunn of storing Moderna’s vaccine.
On Monday, Dunn said Phizer and Moderna will file for the EUA after all the data is finalized.
“If that is approved, and they think it will get approved, they believe they have the ability to make enough doses to immunize about 15 million-20 million people by the end of the year,” said Dunn of Pfizer.
Moderna said it also could make 20 million doses available by the end of the year, said Dunn.
There are nearly 330 million people in the U.S.
Asked if he thought the vaccine approval process was being rushed, he said the clinical trials have been “robust” and that the trials involve volunteers from all over the world.
Pfizer, said Dunn, is working with federal and state agencies on how to transport their vaccine to local communities.
People in “high risk populations” are likely to be offered the vaccine first — people living in long-term care facilities, first responders and front-line health-care workers.
Memorial is gearing up to receive the Pfizer vaccine. A few staff members are working full-time on vaccine acceptance. “If the state says, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a vaccine in two weeks,’ we need to be able to receive it and distribute it to the population that’s identified,” said Dunn.
The states of Maine and New Hampshire are working with Maine Health and with other partners to deliver the vaccine properly.
Asked what people should do in the meantime, Dunn said COVID-19 cases are increasing. “We need to remain vigilant, continue to social distance, wash your hands, wear a mask, and try to keep each other safe.”
Meanwhile, Calvary Church in Wolfeboro confirmed that 14 church members have tested positive for the virus. Dunn said incidents such as this are called “clusters.” He said Memorial is watching to see if this cluster has a ripple effect in other towns.
It’s possible that states will end up distributing more than one vaccine at a time, Dunn said, but said it might take up to a year or so to immunize everyone who wants a vaccine.
“So much is changing even on a daily basis,” said Dunn. “But we’ll know a lot more from Pfizer and Moderna over the next couple of weeks.”
The vaccines would come in small allotments. They are in small vials and won’t take up much space. He said the Pfizer vaccine will be at room temperature when it’s injected. The vaccine is a frozen powder that needs to be mixed with a liquid.
Both vaccines need to be used quickly once they are ready. “You have a really short period of time to actually use the vial, and the vial contains more than one dose,” said Dunn. “So, you basically have to have everything lined up ready to go and the people you’re going to immunize ready to go once you take the vaccine out to use.”
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
