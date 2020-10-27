Two candidates are running in the race for one seat in the New Hampshire state Senate representing District 3. They are incumbent Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and challenger Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham). The race will be decided on Nov. 3. District 3 covers Albany, Bartlett, Brookfield, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson, Madison, Middleton, Milton, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, Tuftonboro, Wakefield, Waterville Valley and Wolfeboro. Below are their essays. — Lloyd Jones
JEB BRADLEY (R)
Thanks to The Conway Daily Sun and your readers for the opportunity to discuss issues facing our state and what my priorities will continue to be.
It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Lakes Region and Mount Washington Valley in the Senate. My goal in the Senate has always been bipartisan cooperation, compromise, common sense and results.
I have sponsored or worked on many of the most significant legislative issues facing New Hampshire: Medicaid Expansion, which provides insurance coverage to 50,000 of our friends and neighbors (SB 313); significant new resources in the state budget for mental health and substance misuse; $140 million of new funding for public schools to lower property taxes in the budget; support for public charter schools such as Robert Frost and Northeast Woodland (SB 747); enhanced resources in the budget to better prevent child abuse and neglect; water protection standards (HB 1264); and expansion of renewable energy (SB 159).
Also bills to lower costs for insulin and generic drugs and allowing residents to get prescriptions from Canada when allowed by the federal government (HB 1280). Enhanced funding for affordable housing (SB-15). Prevention of animal cruelty (SB 77 and SB 161). Protections for children and teenagers against sexual predators (SB 467 and HB 1240). Expansion of broadband internet in rural areas (HB 1111).
If fortunate enough to continue to serve in Concord, I will focus on the following priorities. First and foremost, we must continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Chris Sununu has done an excellent job building a testing network, providing protective gear for health-care workers, ensuring capacity at hospitals and social distancing. This needs to continue to reopen our economy and get people back to work.
Our business climate must be competitive with other states and we cannot be imposing new costs, mandates and regulations on businesses. We also cannot enact a sales, income or capital gains tax if we want to protect taxpayers and our status as a friendly state to locate or expand a business. Getting people back to work safely will continue to be a top priority.
I will continue to work for better access to affordable health care by supporting Medicaid Expansion and protections for pre-existing conditions. I will work to build upon the bipartisan progress we made pushing to lower the cost of prescription drugs. A strong economy that we enjoyed prior to the pandemic will continue to produce revenue to help fund education and stabilize property taxes.
However, New Hampshire must avoid creating donor towns or implementing an income or sales tax to fund education. New Hampshire would become a high tax state with high property taxes also. I will continue to fight for public charter school funding.
I will propose legislation that will be a matching grant initiative with state funds to help create public-private partnerships to work with organizations like Carroll County Broadband to rapidly expand broadband internet access in rural areas.
I will continue to protect our rights guaranteed by the Constitution for free speech, the Second Amendment, privacy and due process, to name just a few of those rights.
I will continue to be responsive to issues raised by all people and the challenges confronting this region. I can always be contacted at (603) 387-2365. Thank you again for considering my candidacy. It has been my honor to serve our great state.
THERESA SWANICK (D)
Formerly a registered Republican and longtime independent, I run as a moderate Democrat to bring my pragmatic, non-partisan leadership skills to Concord on behalf of hard-working families and businesses. Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed over 65 bipartisan bills that your elected representatives worked months to approve. I’ll be one more vote for commonsense bipartisanship.
The COVID-19 epidemic has exposed cracks in the foundation of our workforce and inequalities in education. Fixing the foundation is key to the valley’s and N.H.’s long-term success beyond COVID.
A job should not be on the line if you get sick or have to be home with a loved one. I support Family Medical Leave Insurance for all workers, with premiums funded by a payroll deduction (one half of 1 percent), which is not an income tax. Jeb Bradley and Sununu want a voluntary FMLI, which insurers could not cost estimate and is not fiscally viable.
We have the lowest minimum wage in New England and keep losing workers to states with more affordable education, housing, and higher wages, risking NH’s competitive advantage. I support at least a $10-an-hour phased-in minimum wage. Bradley and Sununu say no.
I support Universal Broadband, like rural electrification in the 1930s and when the telephone was determined to be “universal service” essential for every household. Broadband is essential for health access, equal education opportunity and economic development — from home businesses to retail and restaurants operating safely, to attracting more business and much-needed young workers to N.H.
We urgently need more affordable housing through local zoning and funding partnerships. We must also rectify the unequal education funding burden on property taxpayers, and create targeted incentives for community college and trades needed in our local economy.
Cannabis is legal, regulated and taxed across each of N.H.’s borders; thus, we lose potential revenue for drug treatment and education. This saves the costs of criminalization. Bradley and Sununu say no.
I support traditional hunting and commonsense gun safety. I favor local control and safe school zones, including schools used as polling places. It’s unfair to have to close the whole Governor Wentworth school district on election days so someone can bring a gun to vote. Absentee voting could satisfy a right to vote versus burdening families of the six-town district with childcare and/or work absences to care for children.
I’m a N.H. native, born and raised in Wolfeboro, educated in public schools; my grandfather owned the Wolfeboro Hardware Store, my mother was a schoolteacher. I attended UNH and law school out west before settling back in Carroll County over 20 years ago.
I’m an elected Trustee of Trust Funds, on the Budget Committee, chair of Planning and Zoning Boards, and formerly served as selectman in Effingham. My work has conserved working forests, local agriculture and family farms.
I represent the N.H. Municipal Association on the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Energy Board of the NH Public Utilities Commission. I would ask to serve on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee to help grow a clean and green, sustainable economy.
It has been an honor to run. I’d be humbled to represent the hard-working families of our community with my middle-class values and Carroll County roots. I ask for your vote, Nov. 3 to move New Hampshire forward with another vote for commonsense bipartisanship.
