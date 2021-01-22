CONWAY — Two returning local state representatives will be part of the Republican leadership team in the House of Representatives over the next two years.
Rep. Mark McConkey of Freedom and Rep. Karen Umberger of Conway were prevailed in November after losing their seats two years ago.
Now, McConkey has been named vice chair of the powerful Public Works and Highways Committee, and Umberger will chair the House Finance Division II Committee, responsible for the budgets of Safety, Transportation, Education, Fish and Game, the N.H. Lottery, and Police Standards and Training.
“I’m delighted,” Umberger, who held the position from 2016-18, told the Sun.
Umberger, who is beginning her sixth term in Concord, represents Carroll County District 2, covering Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale's Location.
She said her committee will begin in earnest next month when departments will come before it to talk about funding for the next two years.
Umberger also will serve on a number of other committees, including the Citizens Task Force to Study State Revenues and Expenditures Fiscal Committee (as an alternate); the Mount Washington Commission; and the Statewide Education Improvement & Assessment Program Legislative Oversight Committee.
McConkey, who is starting his eighth term representing District 3 (serving Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth), said he was thrilled with his appointment.
“I think my appointment and Karen (Umberger’s) is very good news for the Mount Washington Valley,” he said by phone. "I look forward to doing the people’s work again."
Other committees on which McConkey will serve are the Capital Budget Overview Committee, Long Range Capital Planning and Utilization Committee, and the Commission to Study the Effectiveness of the Current Statutes Related to Management of Non-Tidal Public Water Ways and the Construction or Placement of Structures Within Them.
Tom Buco (D-Conway), the longest-serving Democrat in the House from Carroll County, will spend his eighth term in Concord as a member of the Division II Finance Committee chaired by Umberger.
“Since 2006, I have served six terms on the House Finance Committee, where I have had a direct vote on the operating budgets of the Department of Education, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Safety and State Police,” he said. “My priorities are to increase funding for education and transportation, and I always support the State Police budget request.”
Buco added: “My goals for the next term are to rebuild the state budget after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 shutdown and to return funding of the state budget to a somewhat normal level.”
Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), will spend his second term again on the Education Committee, a post the former educator has enjoyed filling.
According to the House website, the committee's duties include considering subjects relating to the regulation of school districts and school, the postsecondary college syste; and the University System of New Hampshire.
“It appears that the committee will once again be very busy,” he said by phone. “The Education Funding Commission, which met for many months, has recommended an entirely new set of criteria for school funding based on student academic success. It is obvious that the current education funding process is ineffective and financially unsustainable for local taxpayers and becomes an increasingly costly problem with the decline in student enrollment.
Woodcock added: “Public education funding will be further negatively impacted if the Republican-led Legislature follows the governor's goal of using public funds to support non-public schools.”
Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), a retired surgeon who is now into his third term as a representative, had wanted to remain on the Health and Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, and he got his wish when assignments were handed out by Speaker Sherm Packard on Jan. 8.
“I’m quite happy,” he said by phone. “This is an area of expertise where I have been for the past four years.”
Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett, District 1, serving Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location) begins her second term on a new committee. She sat on the Judiciary Committee last session but is now assigned to the Commerce Committee.
“I’m excited to expand my horizons with a new committee assignment, and I believe that Commerce has a direct impact on businesses right here in the Mount Washington Valley,” she said by phone. “The committee is a good fit with my experience and education, and I'm looking forward to diving in.
Serving with Burroughs will be legislative newcomer Chris McAleer (D-Jackson, Floterial District 7).
“To my surprise and gratitude, I was given a position on the Commerce Committee, which was my first choice and I think best suits my background,” McAleer told the Sun by phone.
According to his candidate profile, McAleer spent 40 years in financial services as a multi-licensed securities representative for several large insurance and financial/investment firms.
McAleer and Burroughs will serve on the committee that Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) chaired previously. Butler stepped down from public life last year.
“It will be impossible to replace Ed Butler, who chaired the committee, but I know that Chris McAleer and I will do our best to follow in his large footsteps,” said Burroughs.
The Commerce Committee is tasked to “consider all matters pertaining to commerce, banks and banking institutions; insurance companies and contracts or insurance of any character; the licensing of businesses to sell liquor; the needs of the business community; all matters relating to consumer affairs and the economic conditions of commerce and industry; all matters relating to the economic development of the state, and such other matters as may be referred to it.”
