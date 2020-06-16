CONWAY — On the final day of candidate filings, two Republicans with prior state representative resumes — Mark McConkey of Freedom and Norman Tregenza of Conway — signed up last Friday.
McConkey, 65, who came up short in his bid for a seventh term in 2018, will seek to represent Carroll County District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
Incumbents Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) are seeking third and fourth terms, respectively, while Nicole Nordlund (R-Madison) is running for a seat for the first time.
In 2018, it was a three-candidate race for the seats, with McConkey running as an incumbent. Ticehurst, who had lost her seat in the previous election, won.
Knirk was re-elected with 1,911 votes, followed by Ticehurst, 1,861, and McConkey, 1,677.
Tregenza, 53, who served in the House from 2010-12 as a representative from Carroll County District 2, is running for the District 7 floterial seat that covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth.
In 2016, Tregenza fell to Ed Butler in a three-way race. Butler got 5,497 votes, topping Tregenza, 4,055, and John Skelton (I-Conway), 2,497.
Butler (D-Hart’s Location) is stepping down.
Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) also filed for the seat last Wednesday.
“I am excited to announce that I am running for New Hampshire state representative to fill the spot being vacated by retiring Rep. Ed Butler,” McAleer stated in a release issued Friday. “Ed is a very productive member of the New Hampshire State House and it will be a challenge to carry on his work but I feel up to the task.
“My family has a long history in the Mt. Washington Valley community,” his statement said. “My grandfather built a family home, the Cabin as we call it, in Jackson in 1938.”
McAleer serves on the board of Trustees of the Trust Funds in Jackson.
“I spent over 40 years in financial services as a multi-licensed securities representative for several large insurance and financial/investment firms. I have a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. In retirement, I also secured my real-estate license,” he said.
In other filings: In District 1, which has one seat, covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location, incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) is seeking a second term. Ray Gilmore (R-Bartlett) is running for the first time.
There are three seats in Carroll County District 2, which covers Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Hale’s Location. Thus far, six candidates have filed. For the Democrats, incumbent Tom Buco, who is seeking a seventh term, and Steve Woodcock, who is running for a second term, are joined by first-time candidate Ellin Leonard.
For the Republicans, Frank McCarthy of Conway and Karen Umberger of Kearsarge, who have previously served three and five terms in the House, are running again and are joined by political newcomer Wendy Richardson of Conway.
In Carroll County District 4, which has two seats, representing Moultonborough, Sandwich and Tuftonboro, incumbents Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) and Karel Crawford (R-Center Harbor) are both seeking fifth terms. Caroline Nesbitt (D-Sandwich) has also filed for a seat.
Carroll County District 5, which has three seats, representing Brookfield, Effingham, Ossipee and Wakefield, incumbents Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield) and Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield) have both signed up and are seeking fourth and fifth terms, respectively, while Republican Jonathan H. Smith (Ossipee) and Patricia Pustell (D-Ossipee) filed on Friday. Pustell joins Donna Ackerman (D-Wakefield) as the lone Democrats.
In Carroll County District 6, representing Wolfeboro) and has two seats, incumbent John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro) is seeking another term. Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro) is running for the first time. On Friday, John W. Wall (D-Wolfeboro) threw his hat into the ring, joining Carrie Durran (D-Wolfeboro) who is also seeking a seat.
In Carroll County District 8, which represents Brookfield, Effingham, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tuftonboro and Wakefield, incumbent William Marsh (R-Wolfeboro) is seeking a third term. No one signed up on the Democratic ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.