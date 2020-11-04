JACKSON — Jackson Democrat Chris McAleer will be the new face of Carroll Floterial District 7 after defeating Republican Norman Tregenza.
“Floterial” Carroll County District 7, which covers the nine northern towns of Freedom, Madison, Tamworth, Albany, Conway, Hale’s Location, Bartlett, Chatham and Jackson, plus unincorporated Hart’s Location.
The seat is being vacated by longtime state Rep. Ed Butler (D-Hart's Location), who didn't seek a seventh term.
McAleer came away with 6,572 votes to Tregenza's 5,456.
"I feel pretty good about it, especially since the whole House turned Republican," said McAleer of his win.
McAleer said Tregenza called him to concede on Tuesday night.
McAleer said he had a cordial relationship with Tregenza during the campaign and that Tregenza sounds like "a very good guy."
According to his candidate statement, McAleer's family has a long history in the valley. "My grandfather built a family home, the Cabin as we call it, in Jackson in 1938."
He said the cabin is still in the family and that he and his wife, Laurie, bought a second home in Jackson in 1999.
"Both my kids went to UNH and were New Hampshire State Alpine Champions, my daughter Jessie five times. I never reached their level but raced in the first Red Parka Challenge Cup on Tyrol. Only third place."
McAleer serves on the board of Trustees of the Trust Funds in Jackson.
“In my working life I spent over 40 years in financial services as a multi-licensed securities representative for several large insurance and financial/investment firms. I have a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. In retirement, I also secured my real-estate license," he said.
Asked what he plans to do in Concord, McAleer said he hopes to put his background in finance and investment to use. He is also interested in education and how it can be better funded.
"We're not doing a great job on that and we've really set up with property taxes, in some cases, a severely regressive tax problem for a lot of people in poorer towns," said McAleer. "I don't like that. I goes against my Democratic ideals."
McAleer said he would like to find away to fund "alternative schools" without reducing the funding for public schools and without adding a large burden on the taxpayers.
Asked about the election in which now the Republicans will have a 10-5 majority on Carroll County's delegation, McAleer said "that's the way it goes."
The Sun also spoke to Tregenza by phone Wednesday. A former state representative, he said he hoped to win but didn't expect to.
"I wish Mr. McAleer an exhilarating experience in Concord representing the Mount Washington Valley," said Tregenza, who called McAleer a "great gentleman of incredible intellect."
Asked about his fellow Republicans' performance in the state and county level, Tregenza said he'd been "sign scooping all day" and hadn't been able to focus on that since District 7 is so large it took some time to pick up all his signs.
However, Tregenza did say he was "very pleased" for local Republicans Karen Umberger (R-Conway) and Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), who won back their seats in the state House in Districts 2 and 3, respectively.
"I'm very pleased we will get Karen Umberger's expertise back on the budget and Mark McConkey's vast wealth of knowledge and skill being put back to use for our roads in the North Country," said Tregenza.
