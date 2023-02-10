Conway Master Plan update project coordinator Gabby Voeller of SE Group of South Burlington, Vt. (center), speaks with Ken Rancourt, chair of the Conway Historic District Commmission at the master plan open house Wednesday at Tuckerman Brewing in Conway. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
CONWAY — Creating more housing; guiding development; and preserving Conway’s historic structures were issues highlighted by residents who attended a “Conway Forward!” open house that drew about 150 to Tuckerman Brewing on Wednesday .
“It was a great turnout,” said Conway Town Planner Jamel Torres toward the end of the session, which ran from 4-7 p.m. and let residents chat with Conway Planning Board members, who will all sit on the Master Plan Advisory Committee with seven at-large members and consultants from SE Group of South Burlington, Vt.
Project Coordinator Gabrielle Voeller of SE Group’s Frisco, Colo., office was at the open house, where a series of placards were set up that presented an overview of the planning process that will ultimately lead to an updating of the master plan for the first time in years.
Voeller said: “I heard themes around how to control growth, the need for (more) housing and what kinds of housing and how we do it. So it’s a matter of collecting all that information in a way that we can start going through each topic and start to think about recommendation strategies.”
Torres said: “My hope is that we get a lot of public input about what they would love for the town to look like in the next five to 15 years. And I really hope that this process provides us a comprehensive document to help guide future land use regulations.”
He added: “Once the master plan document is completed, there will be a list of policies and strategies to implement the desires of the residents in the community to update zoning regulations or new ordinances that we don’t have to correct deficiencies in our land use documents.”
Among those on hand were Conway Planning Board Chair Ben Colbath; former selectman/past school board member and planning board member Mark Hounsell; selectmen John Colbath and Mary Carey Seavey; Jason Gagnon, superintendent of the North Conway Water Precinct, newly elected Conway Democratic state Rep. David Paige; former Conway School Board chair Joe Lentini and wife, Ruth Hamilton; Realtors Brendan Battenfelder and Stefan Karnopp; Phil Ouellette, director of the North Conway Community Center; North Conway Water Precinct consultant Bill Hounsell; and residents Jordan Pike, Peter Gagne, Sara Butterfield and Dana Cosby.
The first meeting of the master plan steering committee took place the following night at the work session of the Conway Planning Board at 5:30 p.m. at town hall prior to the board’s regular meeting.
The planning board members are Ben Colbath, Ailie Byers; Steve Porter, Erik Corbett, Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin and Mark Hounsell.
At-large members of the steering committee are Cranmore GM/President Ben Wilcox; Debra Haynes of Redstone; Jac Cuddy of the MWV Economic Council of Conway; former Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Janine Bean; Jason Gagnon, superintendent of the North Conway Water Precinct; Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers; Kate Richardson of Bergeron Technical Services; and planning board alternates Ted Phillips and Steven Hartmann.
For more information about the “Conway Forward!” master plan, go to conwaynh.org.
