gaby

Conway Master Plan update project coordinator Gabby Voeller of SE Group of South Burlington, Vt. (center), speaks with Ken Rancourt, chair of the Conway Historic District Commmission at the master plan open house Wednesday at Tuckerman Brewing in Conway. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Creating more housing; guiding development; and preserving Conway’s historic structures were issues highlighted by residents who attended a “Conway Forward!” open house that drew about 150 to Tuckerman Brewing on Wednesday .

“It was a great turnout,” said Conway Town Planner Jamel Torres toward the end of the session, which ran from 4-7 p.m. and let residents chat with Conway Planning Board members, who will all sit on the Master Plan Advisory Committee with seven at-large members and consultants from SE Group of South Burlington, Vt.

