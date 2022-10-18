CONWAY — Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) says he is running for state Senate because he can no longer abide by the “extreme” right-wing policies espoused by his former friend and mentor, the District 3 incumbent state senator, Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
In September of 2021, Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist, switched parties, saying he was leaving the Republican Party due to a series of disagreements with GOP leadership over vaccines and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marsh says a new breed of Republican is pushing out what he calls New England Republicans who are “fiscally prudent and socially compassionate.” These new Republicans, he said, want to destroy government programs that were supported by the old guard.
As an example of a program new Republicans sought to destroy, he cited the closed loop referral system whereby people who apply for a state benefit are automatically referred to other benefits they are eligible for. This system, opposed by the Free Staters, helps the MWV Adult Day Center. Marsh said he and Rep. Stephen Woodcock wrote a bill to restore the referral system.
“The biggest thing that I think needs to happen is we need to stop the extremists that have taken over the Republican Party,” said Marsh. “And Jeb, while he has painted himself as a moderate for years, is not doing that.”
For instance, he said Bradley put language in the state budget to bar teachers from discussing “divisive concepts” related to race and gender.
“So, Jeb has been not stopping this agenda,” said Marsh. “And I’m not sure he feels good about that ... I can’t get inside his mind. I don’t know.”
Marsh said he lives near Bradley and they had been friends for 35 years, but Marsh said Bradley hasn’t spoken to him since he (Marsh) announced his candidacy.
Marsh and Bradley also disagree on short-term rentals. Bradley had worked on a failed bill called SB 249. Had it passed, SB 249 would have legalized STRs statewide. Conway is presently in court attempting to enforce its zoning against short-term rental operators.
“One of the things (extreme Republicans) want is that you can do whatever you damn well please on your own property, which means that if you want to run it as a short-term rental, even though it’s undermining the zoning restrictions in the town, you should be able to do that,” said Marsh.
“That’s not compromise, you cannot give up this fundamental right that communities have had since the 20s to regulate their own zone.”
Marsh said the Legislature shouldn’t craft new STR regulations while the Conway (and Kearsarge Lighting Precinct) cases are pending in the N.H. Supreme Court. He believes that STRs should be regulated reasonably and that non owner occupied STRs “are the real problem.”
In terms of abortion, Marsh said he and others worked on a bill to provide exceptions for the health of the mother, rape and incest and to remove a mandate for vaginal ultrasounds for rape victims. Marsh said Bradley quietly voted for this bill but didn’t put his full weight behind it.
“Jeb did at the end of the day vote for the bill,” said Marsh. “But he didn’t do what Jeb has always done in the past when something hard needed to be done, and that is he didn’t participate in the process.”
Marsh said early in his political career, Bradley gave him some inside tips on how to be an effective lawmaker, and he used one such tip to help get Medicaid expansion passed.
“I think I’ve used that to very good effect over the last four years, you can check on the record, I’ve had my name on more bills that have passed and and signed into law than any other representative in the Statehouse for four consecutive years, both as minority and as the majority, both as a Republican and as a Democrat,” said Marsh.
Asked about May’s catastrophic fire at North Conway’s Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, and whether Concord should address the lack of sprinklers in older hotels, Marsh replied hotels could be incentivized to add them. For example, owners could be given a business tax break if they agree to upgrade their facilities to have sprinklers and better egress.
Marsh also discussed his path to becoming a Democrat. While he had some reservations about Republican positions before this, “the hill to die on” was public health when it came to COVID vaccinations, he said.
He said the extreme Republicans wanted to ban any vaccine requirements even for polio and measles, even for children and employers. Extreme Republicans also defunded the nursing home in Belknap County and Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) filed a bill to close cooperative school districts.
The Sun asked whether Marsh voted against any Democratic bills since switching parties.
“I have voted really pretty uniformly with Democrats,” said Marsh. “Part of that is because I need to have credibility.... I’ve changed and not all of them trust me, and part of it is, frankly, they’re (the Democrats) the rational people right now.”
However, Marsh said if the Democrats become the majority he might find himself voting against some of their progressive causes.
“If Democrats were in the majority, it might be harder to stick with them, because then I’d have to have the progressives who might have $25 minimum wage,” said Marsh. “I can’t support that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.