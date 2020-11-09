CONWAY — Local Veterans Day observances are taking on a different look throughout much of Mount Washington Valley this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some towns opting either to hold scaled back observances or not to hold ceremonies at all.
Among local ceremonies taking place is a hybrid outdoor/indoor gathering at John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway at 10:30 a.m. today and a ceremony in North Conway's Schouler Park on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
"We usually hold our event indoors in the gym, but due to the pandemic, we are having our veterans outside and our students inside, with tech support bringing us together," said Danielle Nutting, principal of John Fuller.
Josiah Bartlett Elementary will be observing Veterans Day lessons in classrooms but will not be holding its traditional veterans salute in the gym this year, according to Principal Joe Yahna. “We look forward to hopefully bringing back those ceremonies next year,” he said Monday.
Local American Legion Posts 95 of North Conway and 46 of Conway are collaborating on Veterans Day ceremonies in North Conway’s Schouler Park on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a parade as in past years.
All veterans are asked to congregate, socially distanced, in Schouler Park. Addressing the crowd will be Maj. Frank McCarthy (USMC-Ret.), a three-tour decorated Vietnam War combat veteran.
Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre will then give remarks, discussing the sacrifice of all who wear the uniform. He noted that he will be using recorded music "as the Kennett High Marching Band sadly will not be available to us this year due to COVID restriction. But we do hope to have a bugler on hand to play taps," said LeFebvre Monday.
Veterans and a guest are then invited to a lunch immediately following the brief ceremonies at American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road in Conway. For more information, call LeFebrvre at (603) 356-7296 or Post 46 at (603) 447-3927.
Other observances:
• The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites on Veterans Day. The White Mountain National Forest is participating. However, fees will remain in effect for overnight camping, cabin rentals, permits, reservations and activities offered by concessionaires.
• Conway Scenic Railroad’s Heroes’ Appreciation Day is Wednesday. Two excursions will be held leaving from North Conway, with the first to Conway at 11:15 a.m. and another to Bartlett at 12:45 p.m. Free admission to veterans (valid ID required) when accompanied by an adult paying full fare. Call (603) 356-5251.
• Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post No. 6783 will hold a Veterans Day service Wednesday starting at 11:11 a.m. at the East Conway Memorial at the junction of Route 113 and River Road before moving on to Bradley Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. in Fryeburg. Members then travel to Lovell, Maine, for a noon ceremony at the Veterans Memorial next to the Lovell Public Library on Route 5. Call (207) 925-1592.
• Madison: No Veterans Day ceremonies are planned, but Town Clerk/Tax Collector Mike Brooks, who is a Marine Corps Iraq veteran, says that the public is welcome to stop by the veterans memorial and pay their respects.
• Tamworth invites the public to meet at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument at the junction of Routes 113, 113A and Main Street. The Pledge of Allegiance will be recited and the Boy Scouts will be on hand. Bring a lawn chair and wear a mask; masks will be provided for those who do not have one. Safe social distancing is required. For information, call Mary Cronin at Cook Memorial Library at 603) 323-8510.
• The public is invited to pay their respects privately at the Effingham Honor Roll at the bandstand on Route 153; however, no formal ceremonies are planned this year.
• In observance of Veterans Day, post offices will be closed Wednesday, as well as Bank of N.H., Citizens Bank, KeyBank, Northway Bank, Norway Bank and Northeast Credit Union), while TD Bank will be open. Town offices and all schools in SAUs 9 and 13 and MSAD 72 will be closed Nov. 11.
• Settlers Green: As part of its Veterans Day observances, Settlers Green will hand out free American flags Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Veterans Day honors and thanks all who have served in the military during wartime. The holiday is celebrated on the same day as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day in other countries. These holidays are all Nov. 11. (The first World War ended on Nov. 11, 1918, when the Armistice was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.)
The holiday was first created as Armistice Day in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. It was made a holiday for the entire country in 1938. On June 1, 1954, the name became Veterans Day.
