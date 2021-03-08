BEDFORD — On Monday at approximately 10:13 a.m., troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks along with fire and medical personnel from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash at the toll plaza southbound on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford.
Upon arrival it was determined that a 2006 Jeep Wrangler had lost control and rolled over in the far left lane of the toll plaza. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Richard Cote, age 65, of Manchester.
As a result of the crash, Cote sustained fatal injuries. A second vehicle was also struck; however, the operator did not sustain any injury.
According to state police, speed appears to be a factor in this crash. However, all aspects remain under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at eric.torrens@dos.nh.gov or at (603) 223-3622.
