FRYEBURG, Maine — At 23, Fryeburg’s own Caleb Ness has a distinction no one else has in the Maine House of Representatives.
Readers may remember Ness as one of the two local teenagers who formed the Constitutional Awareness Pact several years ago.
Ness, a Republican, was elected to the Maine Legislature on Nov. 8, defeating his Democratic opponent, Nathan Burnett of Hiram, for the House District 82 seat by a vote of 2,275-2,229. Ness was sworn in Dec. 7. He is the youngest person in the 151-member House.
Ness replaces Nate Wadsworth, who termed-out after serving eight years. Wadsworth occupied District 70, but the number changed after redistricting. As the representative from District 82, Ness will represent Lovell, Fryeburg, Brownfield, Hiram and Porter.
The Sun spoke to Ness by phone on Monday afternoon. He said on his first day in Augusta, the representatives were given a sheet of paper with facts about the 131st Legislature, and on it it said he is the youngest member. The oldest is Sawin Millett (R-Waterford) who is in his mid-80s.
“There’s a pretty good age gap in the House up there,” said Ness.
Asked why he decided to run, Ness said he’s had a “passion for politics” for a long time.
“I want to try to go and represent the people that elected me, and I wanted to try to make a good positive impact in Augusta and try to push for traditional conservative values,” he said.
In addition to being a rep, Ness works as a steel fabricator for HarMac Rebar and Steel in Fryeburg.
Asked about his legislative priorities, Ness said they may be difficult to accomplish because the Republicans are a minority party. The House has 82 Democrats, 67 Republicans and two independents. The Senate has 22 Democrats and 13 Republicans. The governor is Democrat Janet Mills.
Ness would like to ensure that Augusta is fiscally prudent and that Maine schools are transparent with parents. He would also like to increase the transparency of the MaineCare benefit program.
Ness is the son of Center Conway Baptist Church Pastor Erick Ness, who is also the owner/operator of Clear View Window Cleaning, and Melanie Ness, who works at Christmas Tree Shops and is the church pianist who leads the Junior Church for children. Caleb’s sister Hannah works at Northeast Credit Union.
“We are so proud of the man he has become! He has a love of our country and the great state of Maine,” said Erick Ness of his son.
“He has a heart for serving; he does much with the music program of our church and invests a lot of time, effort, and personal money in the young men of our church,” Erick Ness said.
Caleb explained that several years ago when he was on the MaineCare program, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. After he started working full-time, he had to submit paperwork annually to keep the benefits coming. One day, he got a notice that said his benefits would run out at the end of the month and by the time they got it, the month was half over.
“We’re like, ‘goodness, gracious,’” said Caleb, explaining his family was taken aback by the notice. “They had the right to terminate, or whatever, based on our income. One bill I’d like to try to put in and see see through is making sure that the period at which they have to notify you is 60 days. So it’s not quite such a shock to you.”
Another priority is finding ways to reverse the trend of young people moving out of Maine.
He said part of that would entail lowering taxes and energy prices while encouraging affordable housing. Caleb said he rents in Fryeburg and has a hard time affording it.
“One thing that people tend to forget is you have to come to Maine on purpose; you don’t you don’t just happen to drive through Maine,” he said.
“I think the way that our taxes are set up, and the way that we just don’t have a lot of major industry in the state, it hurts us with keeping our young people,” Caleb said.
He would also like to allow volunteer firefighters, with their chief’s permission, to be able to have longer light bars on the top of their personal vehicles. He said the limit now is about 8 inches. As of now, many volunteers have little red lights on their dashes or on the grills of their vehicles, and they can be missed by drivers that the firefighters try to pass.
“My thought was try to keep people safe, who are trying to keep us safe,” Caleb said.
As a teenager, Caleb and his friend Isaac Hadam of Madison and Moultonborough created the Constitutional Awareness Pact, a group whose minimum requirement to join was doing an annual review of the U.S. Constitution. The pair even got New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut to come speak at their constitutional conference in 2017.
CAP, said Caleb, was a great experience and helped him learn not only about the Constitution but also working with people.
“It was a great thing,” he said, adding perhaps someday CAP can be resurrected.
Hadam is now a political campaign staffer who served on races including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s and, most recently, as campaign manager for a State House race in Ohio.
“Caleb has a heart for public service, and I believe that will serve the people of District 82 well,” said Hadam. “It was a special day to witness his swearing in as he embarks on this journey, and I think he will accomplish some great things on behalf of his constituents as state representative.”
