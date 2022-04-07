PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth on Thursday announced that starting next year, Maine Medical Center will no longer be an in-network provider for Anthem health insurance policy holders.
However, according to John Porter, associate vice president for system communications and public affairs at MaineHealth, the change won't affect other hospitals and providers in the MaineHealth system, such as Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Asked if MaineHealth might pull Memorial out of network for Anthem in the future, Porter said, “We don’t anticipate that to be the case.”
But the decision could affect local residents who need to have procedures done at Maine Medical.
Emergency care is treated differently, and by law, Anthem must continue to cover emergency care at Maine Medical Center even without an in-network agreement.
Porter said MaineHealth sent letters to all 157,000 MaineHealth patients who have used Anthem insurance in the past three years, explaining the change, which will affect those who get Anthem coverage through their employers as well as those who buy insurance directly from Anthem, including through the Affordable Care Act’s exchange.
Subscribers to Anthem|MaineHealth Medicare Advantage plans will not be affected.
“Even though Anthem subscribers will have nine months to prepare, we know that this will affect many of our patients, and we deeply regret having to take this step,” said Andrew Mueller, CEO of MaineHealth.
“We will do everything in our power to reduce the impact of this change on our patients; however, our relationship with Anthem has reached a point where it is hurting our ability to sustain the level of care our communities have come to expect from MaineHealth and its flagship hospital, Maine Medical Center.”
Officials said Anthem owes MaineHealth in excess of $70 million for health-care services dating back over three years.
Anthem also has been reducing negotiated payments to Maine Medical Center that MaineHealth says should not be in dispute.
News reports show Anthem has been struggling with making payments on time to many health-care providers across Maine, blaming system errors for the problem.
Maine Hospital Association President Steve Michaud on Thursday said: “There’s ample evidence that there have been big problems with Anthem, not just with MaineHealth, not just in Maine but across the country."
Among MaineHealth's problems with Anthem are the insurer has been denying prior authorizations and referrals for needed care, forcing patients and their physicians to appeal or resubmit claims, and denying proper reimbursement to in-network providers because it was using incorrect provider identification numbers.
As a result, Anthem incorrectly denied claims for 10,000 MaineHealth accounts last summer.
Last week, the Georgia Office of Insurance and Fire Safety fined Anthem $5 million for practices similar to what MaineHealth has experienced.
“We would not pull Maine Medical Center out of Anthem’s network unless we felt we absolutely had to,” said Mueller.
“We have been in discussions, including mediation, with Anthem for several months and have made little progress," he said.
Michaud said in surveying Maine hospitals last year, they found that "allmost all of our hospitals are experiencing the same kinds of frustrations. It is just shocking, their (Anthem’s) behavior.”
However, he said he was unaware of any other hospital in the state that was withdrawing from in-network Anthem coverage.
“We hope Anthem comes back to the table and negotiates in good faith and gets their process cleaned up,” Michaud said.
MaineHealth said it hopes that by dropping Anthem in-service coverage only at Maine Medical Center, it will minimize the impact on patients in its service area of 11 counties in Maine and Carroll County, N.H.
Leaving the Anthem network would not necessarily prevent patients covered by Anthem from using Maine Medical Center, but insurers typically do not cover care obtained from out-of-network providers at the same level as those in-network. Patients often have to pay more out-of-pocket to use a provider out of an insurer’s network.
MaineHealth said it is committed to do what it can to reduce the impact that this change will have to patients covered by Anthem.
In FAQ published on the MaineHealth website, the association said that “how someone with Anthem coverage might be impacted by this change, and to what degree MaineHealth can assist in the process, will depend on how Anthem decides to handle Maine Medical Center’s withdrawal from its network.”
MaineHealth suggests those with questions about how their individual plan may be affected should call Anthem member services at the number listed on the back of their insurance card.
One frequently asked question says: “Is there a chance MaineHealth and Anthem will come to terms on a contract with Maine Medical Center before the cancellation takes effect?”
The answer: “MaineHealth is willing to continue to talk with Anthem about these concerns, but at this point employers and individual subscribers should assume that Maine Medical Center will not be part of the Anthem network in 2023 and beyond.”
MaineHealth has also notified Anthem that the insurer will no longer be the third-party administrator of MaineHealth’s self-funded health insurance plans for its employees beginning in 2023.
