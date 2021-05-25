FRYEBURG, Maine — Legislators in Maine’s transportation committee last week heard a proposal to study extending the Mountain Division Trail, a paved recreation path, from Fryeburg to Standish.
A group called the Mountain Division Alliance would like to see the trail run 50 miles from New Hampshire to Portland. It would follow the old Mountain Division Railroad tracks that haven’t been used in decades.
A 4-mile stretch has already been completed in Fryeburg, along with a 5-mile stretch from Windham to Gorham and a 1-mile section in Portland.
The Mountain Division Alliance in recent days was urging the public to support a bill, LD 672, pending in the legislature that calls for a study of expanding the Mountain Division Trail 28 miles from Fryeburg to Standish through the towns of Brownfield, Hiram and Baldwin.
LD 672 was presented by its prime sponsor, Sen. Richard Bennett (R-Oxford), who counts Fryeburg as one of the towns in his district. He said the goal is to one day have a trail that runs from Casco Bay to the White Mountains.
“This feasibility study would assess economic opportunities created by building a paved trail on the rail bed from the Gorham town line through Standish Baldwin Hiram Brownfield, and into Fryeburg to where the trail exists,” said Bennett.
The study on the economic benefits of such a trail would report back to the second regular session of the current legislature, which ends in the spring of next year, he noted.
Bennett said about 200 people voiced support during the hearing May 20. The vast majority were written statements.
On May 21, the committee met and unanimously voted the bill "ought to pass as amended," Bennett said in a phone interview. The amendment was to ensure there would not be a 90-day delay upon passage and another amendment had to do with the Maine DOT's broader review process to move the report faster.
Bennett believes the report could be done by the end of this year. "I can't tell you how pleased I am with this outcome," he added.
He said the paved path would accommodate those in wheelchairs or people pushing strollers. He said the corridor where the trail would go is owned by the state and hasn’t been used for rail in nearly 40 years.
“As a result, the Mountain Division corridor is wasting a public asset but also an extraordinary and amazing opportunity,” said Bennett.
“The Mountain Division runs through some magnificent parts of Maine's landscape, along the shores of Sebago Lake, through charming villages like Hiram and Brownfield, on causeways across sparkling ponds, along the meandering Saco River and through the foothills and majestic mountains of Western Maine," he said.
Rep. Nathan Wadsworth (R-Hiram), who represents several towns on the corridor including Fryeburg, said the segment in Fryeburg is well used.
“The parking lot is always full,” said Wadsworth. "And people are always exercising and out recreating on it.”
Rep. Lester Ordway (R-Standish) called the expansion a “great opportunity” and said the vast majority of constituents are supportive. Only one person he heard from was against it. That person wanted a rail line so people from Maine could go shopping over the state line.
“I have no interest in spending state money to facilitate people shopping in New Hampshire, not even a little bit,” said Ordway, who said since COVID there isn’t as much need for commuter rail because more people are working remotely.
Paul Drinan of the Maine Trails Coalition said the trails help bolster local economies and make people healthier. He said this project wouldn’t interfere with rail transportation.
“Maine Trails Coalition's Rail Trail plan calls for continuing preservation and maintenance of a separate and active rail corridor that can be used to extend future Amtrak commuter train and or freight service from Boston through Maine's largest population centers,” said Drinan.
David Gagnon of East Baldwin, said he would like ATVs to have access to the trails and that ATV riders contribute to local economies. He said the Mountain Division connects various ATV trails.
“I’m afraid that once you pave it, you guys will kick ATVs out of the equation and only allow people with snowmobiles to use it in the winter,” said Gagnon who, while testifying about another bill, said hot pavement on rec trails can burn the bottom of dogs’ feet.
Bennett said the report will take Gagnon's concerns into account.
Paul Weiss, a founding member of the Maine Rail Group, also was opposed, saying rail offers more economic value than a trail. He said once a rail line is converted to a trail, it will not go back to being rail.
“To have this idea that you can just convert a state asset that we spent millions of dollars for and turn it into a trail is really shooting yourself in the foot,” said Weiss.
“I urge you to look at Downeastern Maine," he said. "That area that has one railroad left is now impoverished with an ATV trail that returns minuscule amounts of economic investment compared to rail service," he said.
