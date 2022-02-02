MADISON — On Wednesday, the Madison board of selectmen rescinded dozens of cease-and-desist letters sent to dozens of STR owners.
In December, Madison selectmen said they were interpreting existing zoning rules to prohibit short-term rentals in the Eidelweiss Residential District and those who persist will be fined hundreds of dollars. Dozens of such notices had been sent out.
However, the Sun learned Wednesday from the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals that the Madison selectmen changed their minds Wednesday and rescinded the letters.
David Cavanaugh, head of the association, told the Sun: “After the definitive ruling by Judge (Amy) Ignatius last week, it was evident that Madison’s actions were not viable. The judge made it clear that STRs are a residential use and not a commercial lodging property. We hope that all towns in the MWV join with property owners and support SB249 and reasonable STR regulations.”
“The breaking news you heard is correct — they (selectmen) have rescinded the letters,” confirmed Madison Administrative Assistant Kim Cyr said Wednesday. “We are in the process of notifying the recipients.”
Selectman Josh Shackford said the decision was based on the court decision, as well as town attorneys deciding that it would be better to wait and see what happens with the New Hampshire Senate’s STR bill SB 249 and STR-related warrant articles.
He said zoning board of adjustment filing fees will be returned.
Meanwhile, Conway selectmen said Wednesday said they will take some time to think about whether they want to appeal to the state Supreme Court their loss in Superior Court to a short-term rental owner in Superior Court.
Town of Conway v Scott Kudrick resulted from a town vote last April, when residents rejected warrant articles put forward by selectmen that would have allowed STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town.
The town then decided to let the courts decide, and filed a petition for a declaratory judgment, naming Kudrick, as a representative STR owner.
The town’s attorney, Russ Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield LLP, argued in November that STRs are similar to tourist lodging facilities that an existing ordinance says must be owner-occupied in residential zones.
But lawyers for Kudrick — Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester — said that as short-term rentals have kitchens, they comprise residential uses that don’t need to be owner occupied.
On Jan. 25, Judge Ignatius agreed, granting Kudrick’s motion for judgment and denying the town’s cross-motion on the pleadings.
Asked what the board plans to do next, Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes said: “The Board of Selectmen have reviewed the recent Carroll County Superior Court decision that short-term rentals are permitted in residential zones under the current wording of Conway’s zoning ordinance.”
“They have discussed the legal issues involved with the town’s attorneys,” he continued. “They are going to take some time to consider the ramifications brought about by the decision and consider what actions going forward may be taken that are in the best interests of the Town of Conway.
“They will be making a decision as to whether or not to appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court before the appeal deadline later this month,” Holmes said.
He said the appeal deadline is Feb. 24. He also told the Sun that the litigation cost Conway about $26,883 out of a total 2021 legal budget of $70,000.
