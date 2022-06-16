MADISON — Impatient residents who are sick of short-term rentals pressed selectmen to get on with enforcing town zoning ordinances. Selectmen said they would get in touch with their attorney.
Voters on March 8 had passed the planning board’s Article 6, which provided a dwelling unit definition that banned STRs by saying a dwelling unit can’t be used used for transients.
Nick Borelli and Kathy Koziell of Eidelweiss teamed up on a petitioned article to ban STRs. The article failed. Many opponents believe it would have inadvertently banned long-term rentals, too.
Since then, the planning board’s attorney, Laura Spector Morgan, has said selectmen have the power to enforce the ordinance as they see fit.
Tuesday’s meeting drew about 18 people.
Koziell, who said she was speaking on the behalf of several Madison residents, got up and said STRs create noise, traffic congestion, public safety issues, parking concerns and litter, and also overwhelm the transfer station.
“I don’t know about you, but I don’t like loading up my truck on Monday morning with garbage and bringing it to the transfer station to find out that is closed due to being overloaded,” said Koziell.
“The short-term rental businesses continue to break down our once residential neighborhoods composed of longtime residents, making it very difficult for families, retirees and others to settle in Madison as they’re being priced out of the market,” she added.
Koziell called on selectmen to notify all property owners that short-term rentals are not allowed in Eidelweiss or rural residential districts.
“Residents are asking what you think the timeline is regarding getting this resolved and having the town of Madison begin enforcing the existing ordinances as is the selectmen’s duty,” she said.
However, resident Shawn Bergeron, an expert on land use and the building code, urged the town to be cautious. He believes STRs need to be “intelligently regulated” and wants the board to wait for the planning board to propose new regulations in 2023.
“If we enact what we perceive to be possible enforcement, I don’t think it’s going to end well,” said Bergeron, who has often said the town’s ordinances won’t stand up in court. “By the same token, I don’t think we should just plain ignore (STRs).”
Short-term renter Judy Taylor said STR owners pay a lot of taxes and don’t create a burden on the schools. She also said it’s “unfair” to characterize short-term rental users as litter bugs.
Chairman Josh Shackford said the board needs to sit down with its attorney, Cordell Johnston, an expert on STRs.
Selectmen and resident Bill Dempster said there are about 169 STRs in town.
“No matter which direction we pick, (it) has got to be right,” said Selectman John Arruda. “We have to have something that’s going to stand up in court.”
Borrelli said action needs to happen now. “Do you want your people that grew up here, live here and the families to disappear from here? Who’s going to work here? How are you going to create a community?” he asked. “You’ve got to stop it. Do your job.”
