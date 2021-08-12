MADISON — Some attendees at the planning board meeting Wednesday said they want to see short-term rentals banned, while others said they ought to be regulated.
The planning board was to take up the issue Aug. 4, but the board, concerned about having a crowd in the small town hall meeting room during the COVID-19 pandemic, postponed it to Wednesday, when it could be held at the elementary school gym.
On Wednesday, about a dozen people attended.
The planning board is aiming to put short-term regulations on the warrant for voters to approve next March.
Shawn Bergeron, owner of Bergeron Technical Services, offered a draft short-term rental ordinance to consider. As proposed by Bergeron, STRs would be rentals under 30 days. They could be non-owner-occupied single-family homes that could sleep up to 16 people. Owners would need to get a conditional use permit from selectmen.
At the meeting, Bergeron said another possibility is having the permit be granted by special exception from the zoning board of adjustment.
"Remember, I presented this to the town of Madison as an effort to try to not find ourselves in the mess that other municipalities are in," said Bergeron alluding to Conway ,which is in court in a case against rental owners. "There's a lot of ways, you know, to skin a cat."
The Sun asked chairman Marc Ohlson if the town had an official position on whether or not short-term rentals are legal at the moment or not.
"We haven't gotten that far," said Ohlson.
Selectman Josh Shackford said he'd asked the town attorney, Diane Gorrow, about that.
Shackford said his understanding is because the town ordinance doesn't specifically allow short-term rentals, that means they aren't allowed. He said regulations of the Village District of Edelweiss specially say there are no commercial operations there.
Shackford said he believes STRs are commercial, but others in the room said whether rentals are residential or commercial hasn't been settled.
The planning board will send a draft to the town’s attorney for review. Two changes the planning board were about re-inspection of a property after a certain amount of time and making permits non-transferable to a new owner in the event of a sale.
Bergeron suggested four years between inspections would be reasonable.
When Ohlson opened the meeting to public comments, the board got a earful from residents and short-term rental owners.
Julie Arrison-Bishop identified herself as a short-term rental owner from Massachusetts. She said the STR she and her husband have is run responsibly. She said such rentals bring a lot of money to the region and that her rental can generate up to $2,000 in tourist spending per weekend.
In addition to that, Arrison-Bishop said she and her husband pay between $10,000 and $15,000 per year maintaining the property. She said there's an estimated 171 rentals in town. She supported the idea of reasonable regulations.
"It's not just a property for us, not just a business for us," she said. "We truly want to be part of this community."
Resident Kathy Koziell spoke about the impact of STRs on the neighborhood. She feels if the town is to have short-term rentals they should be owner occupied.
"We have a really hard time with businesses being conducted in our neighborhood," she said.
"We moved into a residential neighborhood, we wanted our neighbors to be neighbors, and to have that community feeling within our area where we live and sleep and work. And having short-term rentals in our neighborhoods is absolutely counterproductive to that," said Koziell.
Nick Borelli, who identified himself as a retired builder, said that in his view short-term rentals are businesses that simply don’t belong in residential areas. He said single-family homes are not designed to be used as motels and overcrowding would overburden septic systems.
Borelli said passing a proposal like Bergeron's would amount to tossing out existing zoning laws that prevent commercial businesses in residential areas.
"It's baloney," said Borelli.
Bergeron said attempting to ban STRs would lead to a "brutal legal battle."
Resident Debbie Anderson liked the idea of regulations and not a ban. She also supported the idea that the rental owner must provide contact information to the town in the event of an issue.
Nordel Gagnon complained about noise issues like people driving up late at night with loud music blasting.
Short-term rental owner Jennifer Orr of the Concord area said she also responsibly runs a rental in town. She suggested Madison look at adopting a noise ordinance.
"I think what we're trying to do is deal with the properties that are problems," said Orr about the draft regulations.
Addressing a point raised by Borelli and others, Orr said she and her husband had upgraded the septic system of their property.
Selectmen recently decided to contract with a company called Host Compliance to inventory short-term rentals. Selectmen and Host Compliance are to have a kick-off meeting Monday at 2:30 p.m. at town hall.
They will have more meetings in September and October and public hearings in November and December.
