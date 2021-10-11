MADISON — The planning board last Wednesday decided to schedule a public hearing for a proposed definition of short-term rentals. Residents in March may have a number of STR articles to consider.
The planning board is aiming to put a proposed definition of short-term rentals on the town meeting warrant for voters to approve next March. They also have scheduled a public hearing on it for Nov. 3.
Resident Shawn Bergeron, owner of Bergeron Technical Services, offered to draft an ordinance that would regulate short-term rentals. It included a definition of STRs that the planning board agreed to unveil at the public hearing pending a review from legal counsel Laura Spector-Morgan of Mitchell Municipal Group in Concord.
Chairman Marc Ohlson read the definition aloud.
"Short-term rentals means a non-owner-occupied residential dwelling unit where a transient lodging with sleeping accommodations for fewer than 16 occupants is provided for compensation for stays of any duration between one and 30 consecutive nights; and where the dwelling unit would normally be considered a residential living unit not associated with a regulated commercial activities such as but not limited to hotels, motels or bed-and-breakfasts."
Later in the meeting, Ohlson said the planning board could modify the proposed definition after floating it at the public hearing.
Meanwhile, Madison selectmen are planning to propose their own ballot question, asking residents whether or not they want the town to pursue crafting STR regulations.
Selectmen hope to avoid a situation such as what happened in Conway last spring when STR enforcement was postponed in the hope that residents would pass warrant articles to regulate them.
However, voters rejected the regulations and Conway has now put the question of STR legality in the hands of a Superior Court judge.
If Madison residents say they want regulations in March, town officials would then draft them for 2023's warrant.
This definition being proposed by the Madison planning board is similar to the one that failed at the Conway polls in April by a vote of 720 no votes to 674 yes votes.
Conway officials had proposed the following definition of STRs as: "The rental of a dwelling unit for periods of less than 30 days, rented, or offered for rent for 15 or more days in a calendar year and where the dwelling unit is not associated with commercial activities such as a hotel, motel, or bed and breakfast. This is a residential use. A qualified short-term rental must have a business license in good standing" from the selectmen.
Conway voters also overwhelmingly rejected a warrant article to allow STRs in residential districts.
In addition to the Madison selectmen's article, residents Nick Borelli and Kathy Koziell have said they may also file petitioned articles to ask selectmen to enforce the current ordinance against STRs, particularly in Eidelweiss, and perhaps an article to clarify definitions of "STR" and "dwelling unit."
Selectman Josh Shackford, who sits on the planning board, said he would like the definition to be aimed at businesses that make a profit off renting homes. He said he wants the definition and regulations to address "commercial operations coming in and ruining — my opinion, which I think it's the opinion a lot of people — ruining the neighborhood (and) the area. We're not trying to regulate your your son or your grandson or your brother to come up rent your house for a year."
