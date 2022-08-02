MADISON — The Madison Planning Board and selectmen plan to hash out what to do about short-term rentals at a planning board meeting set for today at 7 p.m. at town hall.
The planning board is responsible for proposing ordinances, the voters decide to pass them or not and selectmen enforce them.
Voters on March 8 passed the planning board’s Article 6, which defined dwelling units that effectively banned STRs by saying a dwelling unit can’t be used used for transients.
The way selectmen understand that vote is that STRs are illegal unless they predate 1987, when zoning was adopted. Selectmen then sent out cease-and- desist notices but then rescinded them. Madison doesn't have the staff to handle appeals and violators.
Separately, Nick Borelli and Kathy Koziell of the Eidelweiss community teamed up on a petitioned article to ban STRs. The article failed. Many opponents believed it would have inadvertently banned long-term rentals, too.
On July 19, planning board chair Marc Ohlson told the Sun that the selectmen and planning board want to work out "the overall direction" for the town in terms of STRs. Ohlson said he believes selectmen want to know what sort of regulations the planning board may propose next March, if any. But Ohlson isn't sure which way the planning board is going.
"I said at the last meeting, we can do nothing and leave it the way it is, or we could change our mind and permit everything or we could regulate it by special exception, a zoning issue, or by conditional use, which would be more a planning board/selectman issue — kind of like Jackson does, " said Ohlson.
He said he hopes the planning board's attorney can attend today's meeting, at least by phone — "just to make sure we don't go too far in the wrong legal direction."
Ohlson said it "would help" if the New Hampshire Supreme Court would rule on Conway's case against a STR owner there. A decision is months away.
Selectmen's chair Josh Shackford told the Sun in a separate interview, "Everyone is demanding we do something one way or another, and we don't know what to do."
The meeting, he said, will help figure that out.
Shackford and Ohlson said STRs are illegal now but enforcing them would probably require new town staff, and with costs and new regulatory processes it might not make sense to start down that road if the rules could change in March.
"We have to take it slower and see where the town wants to go with it," said Shackford, adding the people seem to be divided.
Shackford isn't convinced the Conway court case will make a differences to Madison since Conway's ordinance is different than Madison's.
Whatever the boards decide, "somebody is not going to be happy," predicted Shackford.
