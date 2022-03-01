LOVELL, Maine — While critics of a giant solar project believe that voting “yes” on Article 18 at town meeting will help stop Walden Solar Maine III, a Walden consultant and the planning board chairman both say the solar project would be unaffected by Article 18’s passage or failure.
Town meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, at the Lovell Volunteer Fire Building at 3 Hatches Hill Road beginning at 9 a.m. A total of 80 articles are on the warrant.
Specifically, selectmen and the planning board, through Article 18, are asking voters to change the way the town’s land use table works. A land use table is a document that describes what can be built and where in town under the town zoning ordinances.
The land use table became highly controversial last year when Walden Solar Maine III proposed a 180-acre, 35-mega watt solar project that some say ruins the view of Christian Hill but Walden says that drivers on Christian Hill would only see the panels for a matter of seconds.
Solar farms aren’t listed in the land use table as something that can be built. So, under current rules the planning board has to consider a solar project proposal as if it’s the most similar use that is listed.
Walden believes the array is similar to a telecommunications facility while critics say it most closely resembles a manufacturing facility and wouldn’t be allowed in certain places.
Town officials are asking voters to remove the “similar to” rule. So, if a proposal isn’t specifically allowed in the ordinance/table or under a condition like a special exception, it would be prohibited.
Voters in January in a lopsided 243-50 tally in favor of a 180-day moratorium on large-scale solar energy system projects that will give the town time to enact ordinances that address such facilities.
A group called Our Eden Association is supporting Article 18 on its website, letlovelldecide.org.
“On February 2, the Planning Board unanimously approved a stop gap measure that would prohibit all land uses not expressly permitted in the Zoning Ordinance,” states letlovelldecide.org. “While this is a good idea because it will put an end to judging new land uses according to the ‘next closest’ land use code, it is not a solar ordinance.”
Our Eden further explains that there will be a special town meeting on April 2 where voters will be asked by Our Eden to pass a new solar ordinance that will protect the town’s rural character but Walden’s co-founder and chief development officer Jack Kenworthy said the proposed ordinance would ban large solar projects in town.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Sun spoke to Walden’s consultant, Dale Knapp, of Biodiversity Research Institute in Portland, Maine.
“We don’t have any comment on that change, as it won’t have an impact on our project,” said Knapp adding that’s largely because Walden expects that there will be a town solar ordinance coming. “If that ordinance is passed, certainly it would allow for solar in some way, shape or form in Lovell.”
Planning Board Chairman Heinrich Wurm, also reached Monday, said roughly the same thing as Knapp. According to Wurm, by the time the moratorium ends there will likely be a solar ordinance thus rendering debates about similar uses moot.
According to Wurm, what Article 18 does is generally give the town more control over what gets built in Lovell.
“It gives us the opportunity to determine what we actually want in town and what we don’t want in town,” he said adding, for example, the use table could be written to exclude dollar stores simply by not mentioning them as an allowed use.
“We cannot list it and it wouldn’t have a chance to be built,” he said.
Wurm said the planning board just did a survey of residents and found everyone who responded wants to keep Lovell’s rural character.
“They feel like the reason they’re in Lovell is because they want peace and quiet,” said Wurm.
Asked what would happen if Article 18 passes but Our Eden’s ordinance fails, Wurm said he’d expect the planning board to sit down with Eden, solar industry representatives and Southern Maine Planning Commission to hammer out another proposed ordinance to offer voters.
If Our Eden’s Article passes in April, the planning board isn’t going to come up with its own.
Deputy Town Clerk Sheri Paulette said Article 18 will be voted on by “voice or show of hands unless otherwise requested or at the moderator’s discretion.” Article 18 cannot be amended on the floor.
Also at Saturday’s annual meeting, voters will elect a moderator who will preside over the meeting, the warrant states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.