LOVELL, Maine — Following input at a crowded hourlong public hearing at the Lovell Fire Station on Tuesday night, selectmen voted 3-0 to hold a special town meeting next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the fire station, on whether to adopt a 180-day large-scale solar moratorium.
Voting in favor were selectmen Steve Goldsmith (chair), Robert G. Drew and Janice Arsenault.
At stake is a controversial proposal by Walden Solar Maine III to obtain a conditional-use permit from the town to build two large solar panel arrays, on 177 acres of private property between Christian Hill Road and Shave Hill Road.
Walden Solar is a subsidiary of Walden Renewables Development LLC of Portsmouth and New York.
About 100 people attended Tuesday night’s meeting. Nineteen people spoke, with all but one in favor of the moratorium that would be designed to give the planning board time to review and adopt ordinances concerning large-scale solar systems.
Asked what would happen if a moratorium is passed at the special town meeting, Goldsmith, who acted as moderator during Tuesday night’s hearing, said the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission would work with the planning board and would help to review ordinances that have been adopted by other towns and then try to craft provisions that would best fit Lovell’s needs.
He and Katsiaficas said after the board draws up provisions, public hearings would be held and another special town meeting would be held to ratify or reject the provisions.
They also noted that after the initial 180-day moratorium expires, if selectmen determine that the same emergency exists then selectmen could extend the moratorium another 180 days.
Currently, the zoning ordinance does not have provisions regarding large-scale solar arrays, and the planning board is reviewing whether they would most closely fall under the definition of telecommunication systems or manufacturing — the latter of which entails more restrictive controls.
Goldsmith and Drew voted 2-0 to hold the public hearing during their weekly board meeting on Dec. 28.(Arseneault was absent).
The moratorium, in effect since that vote, must be put to voters at the Jan. 25 special town meeting.
Legal counsel James N. Katsiaficas of Perkins Thompson of Portland, Maine, Katstaficas had drafted the moratorium for selectmen last month.
On Tuesday, he read aloud the draft ordinance, which reads in part, “Whereas a moratorium is necessary to allow a reasonable amount of time for the town to analyze and plan properly for development of Large-Scale Solar Energy System ...Now, therefore ... the town does declare a moratorium on the location operation, permitting and licensing of Large-Scale Solar Energy Systems within the town ... for one-hundred-and-eighty (180) days from the effective date of this moratorium ordinance.”
To read the entire draft ordinance, go to lovellmaine.org.
Katsiaficas said that because Walden’s application hasn’t been accepted by the planning board yet, the moratorium was effective once selectmen voted it in at their Dec. 28 meeting.
“So (if the voters vote in the moratorium at the special town meeting) … the planning board will have to put down their pencils and there will be no further review of this application. Instead, their work will be to develop an ordinance to address these facilities,” said Katsiaficas.
After the meeting, Lovell resident Julie Foster of Shave Hill Road told the Sun she had submitted a petition signed by 90 voters to have the moratorium vote be conducted as an all-day-long event with voters to act by secret ballot.
Foster, joined by Jack Kenworthy, chief development officer for Walden Renewables, said they were upset that selectmen did not bring up the petition during the session.
“It’s unclear why selectmen didn’t mention it tonight, but you would think that if the town is not in any hurry to start processing a solar application, they would also think that there’s adequate time to actually prepare for an all-day ballot,” said Kenworthy.
In response, Goldsmith told the Sun that Lovell’s charter would have to be changed to allow for that type of special town meeting vote.
“We have an open town meeting — we don’t have a secret ballot town meeting. Everything is from the floor. So we’d have to change our charter … You’d have to have that in place 90 days before your annual town meeting,” said Goldsmith.
At Tuesday’s meeting, many of the speakers spoke about the need to protect and preserve Lovell’s scenic beauty and character, and said the moratorium to give the town time to develop large-scale solar provisions.
Attorney Paul F. Driscoll of Norman Hanson and DeTroy LLC, Attorneys at Law of Portland, Maine, representing Our Eden Association, a non-profit corporation whose directors all live or own property in Lovell, said moratoriums have been enacted by other Maine towns regarding marijuana operations to casinos and other proposed entities as a way to give towns time to prepare.
“This project will be reviewed as either a telecommunications facility (and we don’t think of that at all), or as a possibly a manufacturing facility, which we feel is, in fact, more accurate,” said Driscoll.
Resident Eric Gulbrandsen spoke next and said he knew he was taking the unpopular stand of voting against the moratorium, saying that he felt “the applicant played by the rules.”
“I’m voting no on this moratorium and it’s not because I don’t think Lovell needs a solar ordinance because they certainly do and they’ve had ample opportunity to work on that — but I think the way the moratorium is written retroactive is not fair to the applicant … They submitted an application and did what they were supposed to do and they should not be penalized for that.”
Among others speaking for the moratorium was Mike Curran of Christian Hill Road, who said he is an abutter.
“Is this the right location? Is it the right size? It’s wrong for Lovell and there are better locations and you could do a better job. …This thing is awful. You don’t destroy what we’ve got and you don’t appreciate it that much,” he said.
Steve Bender of West Lovell Road said a moratorium would allow the town to avoid lengthy litigation to enact proper ordinances.
“Slow down, enact a moratorium and let our leaders, our selectmen, our planning board look at this thing cooly and rationally and approach it from the best perspective possible – pro or anti it really doesn’t matter. A lot of things have been said that frankly just aren’t true,” said Bender.
“We need to slow down, take our time and try to avoid lengthy litigation and develop an ordinance with the time to accomplish that.”
Former Sun columnist and Lovell resident Tom McLaughlin spoke about the town’s scenic beauty and said Walden’s proposal would ruin that and that townspeople were taken off-guard with very little notice about Walden’s plans.
“We need to think what it’s going to do to Lovell and if they’re allowed to do it what it’s going to do to our town,” said McLaughlin, adding, “It won’t be the same,” which drew applause from the audience.
Timothy Cyr of the town comprehensive planning committee said whether or not voters favor solar energy they need to vote yes on the moratorium because the town needs to work on the measures “on its own timetable and not on a corporation’s.”
