CONWAY — Come Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, Carol-Ann and Frank Dahlmeyer, owners of Bagels Plus of North Conway for the past 10 years, will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary — what they jokingly call their “Valaversary.”
It’s a second marriage for both. They met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend from their karate class days in East Haven, Conn.
Carol-Ann at the time was the divorced mother of 4-year-old son, Kenny; Frank had two boys, Frankie, 5, and Matthew, 3.
It was an epic first date: dinner, a movie, then dancing. They ended up at Carol-Ann’s doorstep, talking till dawn.
She confided to Frank she had remembered him from a karate tournament, jotting in her journal “there was a nice guy at the tournament who had a wonderful smile.”
That was 30 years ago, and a great start to what has been a supportive and complementary relationship, leading to marriage five years later.
Prior to moving full-time to the valley in 2012, the couple worked in a variety of businesses in Connecticut, including establishing a transmission shop, then working in real estate.
“We share a lot of the same interests, and we fill in our strengths for one another,” said Carol-Ann in a recent interview.
Their reasoning in coming here was why not live where they play?
Both love to rock climb, ski and hike as well as kayak and fly fish.
They originally bought a home in Madison’s Eidelweiss subdivision, then built a home there with great views of ther mountains. They then purchased a home near the base of Cathedral Ledge, close to the climbing routes as well as their bagel shop just north of North Conway Village.
“I’m the front of the house; Frank is the back of the house guy, working in the kitchen,” said Carol-Ann.
Frank learned from the shop’s previous owner how to create the shop’s bagels. He quickly mastered the baking, and Carol-Ann credits Frank with coming up with the idea for the shop’s famous “Boissants,” which is a cross between a bagel and a croissant, which as Trip Advisor notes, means it is “less dense than a bagel but with more chew than a croissant, with a layered, buttery structure.”
In short — delicious.
In addition, Frank invented a gluten-free bagel that gets rave reviews from customers who say it is “the best gluten-free bagel” they have ever tried.
They’ also offer a full breakfast and lunch menu that includes breakfast bagels and breakfast burritos, and a full luncheon menu of sandwiches named after local geographical landmarks, such as the Attitash (turkey and havarti); the Mount Washington (hot corned beef and Swiss cheese); the Mount Cranmore (chicken with bacon and lettuce); the Tuckerman Ravine (chicken breast and Havarti); the White Horse Ledge (tuna and melted American cheese); the Saco (ham and melted Swiss); and the Moats (avocado and hummus).
Baked treats include pastries, cookies and bagel bars.
With the interview at the bagel shop taking a place on a Monday (and a powder day), Frank was off skiing at Attitash. But in a follow-up call, he expressed his love for Carol-Ann and his gratitude that she came into his and his sons’ life.
“What made me fall in love with her is that she is the kindest, most considerate woman I ever met — she will always go out of her way to help someone in need whether she knows them or not and never expect anything in return,” said Frank.
“I have never met anyone who can make friends and get along with just about everyone she meets. I can always depend on her for anything, from being by my side during times of sickness and loss to supporting me in my decisions no matter how wacky they may be,” he continued.
His wife “has always been a source of strength and inspiration, especially in difficult situations, and has helped me to achieve things I wouldn’t have been able to do without her,” Frank said.
“We both love the outdoors,” he added, noting, “I taught her how to ski, and we have been all around the world, from Alaska to Chamonix, France.”
Another thing that Carol-Ann and Frank share is giving back to the community.
Prior to the pandemic, they annually hosted a costumed scavenger hunt Jen’s Friends cancer patient fund. They are hopeful to one day resume the hunt, but Carol-Ann says that remains to be seen.
They also hold a breakfast fundraiser for Paradox Sports, which supports veterans and the disabled in climbing programs.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, just as they have through their years together, Carol-Ann and Frank put their brains together to overcome the challenges, including instituting online ordering, a practice that they have continued to this day. It was just the two of them helming the shop at that time, but they are now back to their full complement of employees.
“We are very lucky to have our great team,” said Carol-Ann, saluting their staff that includes Amy Dionne, Shawna Gallagher, Tone Jumper, John Rodrigue, Reagan Armstrong and Gracie Baillargeon.
Bagels Plus, located at 2988 White Mountain Highway, is open 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. To order online, go to bagelsplus.com or call (603) 356-7400.
