BARTLETT — Pat Roberts called it quits Thursday after over 16 years as the Bartlett fire chief.
However, he won’t be far away. He said he is picking up a new gig on the town highway crew.
On Wednesday, Bartlett selectmen Gene Chandler, Vicki Garland and August Vincent announced that while Roberts is stepping down as chief, he will stay with the fire department of which he has been a member for 41 years.
“Chief Roberts was a steadfast advocate for the department and his fellow firefighters, with safety concerns for the department and the town always at the forefront,” they said in a statement. “Chief Roberts played a key role in the town’s response to various flooding events over the years and was a constant on-site presence at these disasters and their aftermath.”
They added, “The selectmen are pleased that he will be staying on as an active member of the Fire Department and again part of the Highway Department.”
On Thursday, Roberts, 59, explained his decision to the Sun. “I’m not getting any younger for sure,” he said. “It’s very difficult to get any time off when you’re on call 24 hours per day.”
The chief has many roles, not just leading the charge at fire scenes. Those other duties include managing staff, training, figuring out when new apparatuses are needed.
“I do everything from the paper on the spindle in the restrooms here to command to some of the worst incidences that Bartlett experiences,” said Roberts.
He said he looks forward to having more time with his wife, Rose, their grown children Jenny, Larry and Mary Jane, and two grandchildren.
“It’s time for some Papa and Nana time,” he said.
Selectmen have chosen Assistant Fire Chief Jim Langdon, who has been with the 20-person department for 27 years, to be interim chief.
Robert said he will be a “worker bee” for the highway department, doing tasks like fixing roads and plowing snow. Not to say he didn’t enjoy being chief. “It was very rewarding,” said Roberts. “There were times it rattled my cage mentally, other times when it scared the crap out of me, and times I was happy to help people with problems they were having and other times I laughed because I couldn’t believe what happened.”
One favorite anecdote was when he had to respond to a cabin that was out in the woods and tough to reach. The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and found that the cabin had belonged to “a technical college type place.”
“Come to find out, the people that were staying there thought that the stainless-steel toilet was the wood stove,” said Roberts. “I laughed for quite a while about that.”
One of his greatest accomplishments was writing a federal assistance to firefighters grant that allowed the town to acquire its current ladder truck. “It retailed for over $800,000, and the town ended up paying $95,000, I think it was,” said Roberts.
Hurricane Irene, in August of 2011, brought flash flooding the likes of which Roberts had never seen before. He “thanks God” that the valley has had a strong mutual aid system.
“We were able to do a number of flooding type rescues, and one pickup truck was washed out into the woods,” said Roberts. “And folks were clinging in the trees when the Rocky Branch flooded.”
Of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Roberts said: “I feel it’s extremely important for everyone to wear a mask if they’re out in public. It’s not required,but it’s an act of kindness. It’s an act of working to protect people that are at risk. So we just need to come together as a country.”
