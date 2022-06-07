CONWAY — The work to build the addition and renovate the old North Conway Library, now christened the Pope Memorial Library, was officially celebrated Sunday with a ribbon-cutting and open house.
An estimated 100 people — staff, volunteers, board members and patrons — attended the long-delayed grand opening of the library with tours, live music, refreshments and a silent auction.
While the construction and most of the finish work has been done for a while now, the grand opening celebration was delayed, like so many other things, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library reopened without fanfare in December 2020.
The event began with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Standing next to Library Director Andrea Masters was prime benefactor Lyman Pope, who contributed $3 million to the $4 million project, and Pope did the honors, snipping the ribbon surrounded by library board members.
Currently serving on the board are Scott Gleason, president; Sharon Wroblewski, vice president; Kathy Bergeron, treasurer; Kristen Miller, secretary; and board members Tracy Kanzler, Victoria Laracy, Lichen Rancourt and Linda Walker.
Masters thanked Pope and everyone else who made the building project possible.
“We owe a lot to Lyman Pope, as we all know, but we owe just as much to everybody who is here and who was involved in this amazing project, including the board, including all the volunteers who helped, particularly during COVID,” she said. “Welcome to our new building.”
She asked Pope and board members if they would like to say anything. Most shook their heads no. Gleason then turned to the crowd and said, “Come on in!”
Wroblewski stood at the door, pointing out maps of the building and d the silent auction tables set up in the reading room. Behind the circulation desk, Mountain Aire Strings provided live music.
The crowd flowed through the building, checking out new spaces, bidding on items and admiring granite markers placed in various areas recognizing donors that helped fund the project.
The expansion was designed by architect Ron Lamarre to mirror the 1911 building in look and size, with a semi-enclosed courtyard in front of a 1987 addition that connects to the original building.
Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers was project engineer. Construction manager was Jeff Parks of Bauen Corp. of Meredith. Site work was done by Gordon T. Burke & Sons, Inc. of Intervale, and Masters said local contractors were used whenever possible.
The expansion doubled the size of the library, adding 6,600 square feet that includes a new children’s room, circulation area, teen space, conference rooms, mystery section, expanded balcony area, elevator and offices.
Along with patrons, the event drew people from across New Hampshire who had been involved with the library in the past, including former library board member Steve Swenson of Exeter, former Conway Public Library Director Margaret Marschner of Wolfeboro and former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party Stephen Duprey of Concord, who grew up in North Conway and donated to the building project.
Swenson marveled at the work done to preserve and integrate the 110-year-old granite structure with amenities of a modern library.
“It’s incredible work. It’s unbelievable some of the things they preserved, the old lights, the balcony that connects everything on the second floor, an elevator that goes three floors, the meeting room in the basement,” he said.
Marschner, who was Conway librarian for 39 years, retiring in 2009, oversaw a similar expansion at the Conway Public Library in 2004. She was among three librarians checking out the changes, the others being current Conway Public Library Director David Smolen and former SAU 9 school librarian Karen McDonald.
Marschner simply said, “I think it’s wonderful.”
The library, located at 2719 Main St. in North Conway Village, is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, go to popelibrarynh.org, call (603) 356-2961 or email staff@popelibrarynh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.