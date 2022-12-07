CONWAY — The selectmen’s 3-2 vote Tuesday to move ahead with putting start-up funding for paid parking in the town operating budget got a heated reaction from several community members.
The vote to add to the 2023 operating budget $242,000 for paid parking was 3-2, with Chairman David Weathers and Steve Porter in the minority.
The budget committee will make a recommendation and then voters can alter the amount at deliberative session in March. The gist of the program is that from Depot Street to Pine Street parking would be $2 per hour.
Budgeteer Stacy Sand, addressing the board during public comments at the end of the meeting, came out swinging against the proposal, asking if they really want to raise revenue, “why does this not apply to the entire town? Why are we zeroing in on the village?”
Alec Tarberry of The Berry Companies said his group isn’t against paid parking per se. But, he said, “I think the disconnect here is that the current paid parking proposal is that ... the purpose of the proposal is to just make money,” said Tarberry. “Whereas in most towns it sounds like their purpose is to help businesses.”
Public Works Director Andrew Smith estimates the program could bring in $1.1 million in a full year based on 50 percent parking space occupancy on average.
Tarberry said The Berry Companies would help the town craft a parking parking program that could lower tax bills and also help businesses.
Sheila Duane, also of The Berry Companies, offered to lead a committee of business community members and town staff could work together.
Selectmen didn’t react to Duane and Tarberry’s suggestion. Asked about it Wednesday, Town Manager John Eastman said a committee could be discussed in the future.
Former selectman Mike DiGregorio didn’t think paid parking would discourage tourists. “We all go on vacation, you pull into Anytown USA, and you have to pay for parking,” he said “I’ve never turned my car around and driven away because I had to pay $2 for parking. Sorry, it just doesn’t happen.”
DiGregorio added that it’s a “valid concern” that residents might not come to North Conway if they have to park.
Resident Sindi Munro didn’t speak directly to paid parking during public comment but urged the town to do something to create affordable housing.
Other meeting attendees spoke or emailed the Sun after the meeting to voice their concerns.
“This obviously wasn’t an easy decision for the selectmen, and now that they voted to move this proposal forward to the deliberative, it’s imperative for residents to become informed of this program so they can vote appropriately,” said Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz.
Zeb’s General Store co-owner Peter Edwards in an email Wednesday, said selectmen didn’t question Smith’s revenue estimates.
“Incredibly, there was absolutely no questioning of the assumptions behind the predicted revenue stream of $1.1 million,” said Edwards.
“Nor were there any questions over the fact that the mobile parking app will not work in the peak season due to data limitations with Verizon.
“At the heart of the revenue predictions is an inventory of 447 parking spaces being used 50 percent of the time, for an entire year. This number of spaces includes 55 spots well beyond TD Bank, too far from the village to be counted as prime revenue producing parking spaces (remember 50 percent used all year long). The same holds true for Depot Road with 27 spaces,” said Edwards.
Brian Solomon, Conway Scenic Railroad marketing manager, said: “The animosity that this topic has caused among business owners, the town, and the population is detrimental to the entire community.”
Genn Anzaldi, representing the Valley Originals, a group of local restaurant owners, told a reporter the Originals are opposed to paid parking.
She said paid parking create an eyesore and frustration when app users can’t log in because of the poor cell reception in summer.
“It hasn’t been vetted out yet,” said Anzaldi. “There’s no plan.”
Former selectman and current planning board member Mark Hounsell was pleased with the selectmen’s decision to pursue this new revenue stream. He spoke to the Sun in the town hall’s parking lot.
“They are looking into the future and the future needs of this town requires that we come up with revenues other than counting on the property tax payers,” said Hounsell. “I think that this will be easy sailing. The residents of Conway will come out in strong support of this when they need to.”
Hounsell thinks that North Conway business owners will come around once they see the benefits. He said paid parking will create turnover.
“It’s a blessing,” said Hounsell. “They (business owners) are going to be blessed. They just don’t see it. They are going to have more business and the town is going to have more money and we’re going to be able to do more things ... and build a thriving community with available housing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.