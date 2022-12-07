CONWAY — The selectmen’s 3-2 vote Tuesday to move ahead with putting start-up funding for paid parking in the town operating budget got a heated reaction from several community members.

The vote to add to the 2023 operating budget $242,000 for paid parking was 3-2, with Chairman David Weathers and Steve Porter in the minority.

